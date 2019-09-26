HUNTSVILLE — A former Huntsville High School head football coach has been accused of sharing signals with Eagle opponents.
A story reported by television station KFSM of Fort Smith/Fayetteville reported that Randy Barnhill has been accused of sending text messages that included signals and player information to opposing coaches.
Barnhill coached the Eagles for three seasons with the 2018 season being his last one. He was reassigned to a position as Dean of Students for the school district.
Barnhill was employed by the Mountain Home school district before becoming the head coach at Huntsville. He was 8-23 during his tenure at the Madison County school.
When Barnhill was hired, he followed former Harrison coach Tommy Tice as the head coach. Tice served as athletic director during Barnhill’s tenure as the head of the Eagle program.
The Huntsville School District had no comment about the situation stating that it was a personnel matter.
News5 reported that according to sources, Barnhill was escorted off of campus on Tuesday.
Huntsville is currently 1-2 on the season. They lost their season opener to Gentry before rebounding and defeating Berryville in Week 2 of the season. Elkins defeated Huntsville last week.
Berryville Bobcat coach Doug Shott commented about the situation.
“No,” he replied when asked if he had any contact with Barnhill. “I haven’t spoken with him since last school year.”
Huntsville is a member of the 5A-West. This will be the Eagles last season in the conference as they will drop to Class 4A next season.
Harrison will play at Huntsville on Nov. 1.
