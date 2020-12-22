LINCOLN — Four players scoring in double figures is usually a sign of success for a basketball team.
On Monday in Lincoln it was for Berryville. Four Lady Bobcats popped the nets for double digits as the visitors made quick work of the Lady Wolves, 73-47.
In other action, the Berryville Bobcats defeated Lincoln, 72-34.
Senior Girls
After a sluggish first period, the Lady Bobcats heated up the winter night and cruised for a 73-47 win over Lincoln.
The visitors led 13-10 at the first break before unleashing points in the second frame. Sarah Pruente started the quarter with a bucket. That was followed by a Lauren Compton bucket. Anniston Armer hit two free throws as the squad already had enough points in the second period to be ahead at halftime.
However, Berryville was not finished. Lilli Compton scored the first two points of her eight in the second period.
Faith Kelley made two trips to the free throw line and was able to connect on two freebies. Ella McMellon scored at the line after getting fouled making a move in the paint. The Lady Bobcats set the scoreboard at 36-19 when the game was half over.
Berryville sank 24 points in the third period and moved its lead to 60-37.
Leading the Lady Bobcats in scoring was Lilli Compton with 23 points. Lauren Compton and Armer added 12 each, Hannah Youngblood 11, Pruente six, Kelley four, McMellon three and Madison Beck one.
Senior Boys
Berryville scored early and often on the way to posting a 72-34 win over Lincoln.
Weston Teague started the scoring for Berryville with a bucket. J.D. Smith added two free throws before Teague scored again inside.
Berryville then turned to the long ball. The Bobcats hit three treys in a row with Nate Allen, Jake Wilson and D.J. Colbert each getting one.
Smith and Colbert added another trey in the period and Jack Dignan scored to round out a 23 point first period and to give the visitors a 23-5 lead.
Berryville got two more treys from Colbert and Smith each in the third period and Allen and Wilson muscled in six points each to increase the Berryville lead to 47-14 advantage.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Teague with 17 points. Smith added 13, Colbert 12, Wilson 11, Allen nine, Dignan five, Kennon Helmlinger four, Zach Boaz three and Chet Hudgens one.
