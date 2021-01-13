BERRYVILLE — Free throws at the end of a basketball game are very important.
Tuesday night in 4A-1 play, Berryville made nine free throws in the final period to post a 52-48 win over long-time rival Huntsville.
The Bobcats were sitting on a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth period. Huntsville hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final frame to close the gap.
Berryville opened the final frame with a free throw by J.D. Smith. That was followed by a 3-pointer from D.J. Colbert.
Then the barrage of free throws began. Landon Chester hit two freebies on two different trips to the free throw line.
Nate Allen then sank one before Smith made two.
Berryville’s lone two-pointer came next as Weston Teague scored in the paint.
Jake Wilson and Smith cleaned up the night by each hitting two free throws. The Bobcats were 9-of-15 from the line.
Berryville opened the game with an 11-9 lead. Chester hit five points in the first frame with a 3-pointer being one of the baskets.
Colbert got hot in the second. He hit two long shots and also a field goal inside the arc. He had help from Allen, who had a trey and two Teague free throws.
Berryville led at halftime, 24-20.
The Bobcats started the second half with a basket from Teague. Chester then scored the next five points with a pair of free throws that were followed by a 3-pointer.
Teague was 2-of-2 at the charity stripe and Smith, who finished 7-of-8 at the free throw line, got his first two freebies of the game in the third.
Chester ended the period with a bucket as the Bobcats led, 37-30.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Chester with 14 points. Colbert and Teague added 11 each, Smith 10, Allen four and Wilson two.
