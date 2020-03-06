PEARCY — The Kingston Yellow Jackets were golden for most of a basketball game.
Thursday in the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament, the Yellow Jackets battled Bradley for the first three periods. Bradley put the game away in the final frame beating the Yellow Jackets, 70-51.
The game was played at Lake Hamilton High School's Wolf Arena in Pearcy and hosted by Kirby High School.
Entering the fourth period, Bradley had taken a one-point lead after scoring the last three points of the third period.
Then in the fourth period, the Bears scored the first seven points.
Kingston's Will Clark broke the streak with an athletic layup in the lane.
Bradley scored the next four points, but Zac Root of Kingston made it a 59-51 score with 4:11 left in the game.
However, those were Kingston's last points of the season.
Bradley scored the last 11 points of the game to set the final margin.
Kingston headed into the third period with a 30-29 lead.
Bradley scored first in the second half, but Gunnar Davis completed a three-point play for the Yellow Jackets.
After crashing the offensive boards hard, the Bears tied the game at 33.
Davis then scored again, but that bucket was answered by Bradley with a 3-pointer.
Trey Bowen put Kingston ahead 37-36.
Bradley tried to run away from the Yellow Jackets by scoring the next six points, but Kingston answered.
Avery Weaver drained a trey that was followed by a shot from Canton Clark. With 1:07 showing on the clock, Daylin Davidson hit a trey to put Kingston back ahead, 47-45.
That was the last lead of the game from the Yellow Jackets.
Kingston pulled into the first break with a 15-9 lead. Root had six points in the frame with Avery pitching in five.
Will Clark led Kingston's charge in the second period by scoring five points. Darian Alexander came off the bench and scored four points to help the Yellow Jackets stay ahead.
Bradley scored 20 points in the second to made it a one-point affair.
Kingston finished the regular season with a second place finish in the 1A-1 race. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the 1A-1 District Tournament and then followed that up with a third place finish in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Root with 12 points. Will Clark added 10, Weaver eight, Davis seven, Davidson six, Alexander four and Bowen and Canton Clark two.
