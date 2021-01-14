Do basketball teams still practice free throws anymore? It doesn’t seem like it. That used to be a focal point in practice when I was in school.
I miserably observed two senior high basketball matches the other night where 55 free throws were cumulatively missed between the two games.
What does it mean when a team misses 15 free throws and then wins the game by five points? They shot 14-of-29 on their own court with plenty of time to shoot the ball and nobody guarding them.
The other team shot 10-of-26 and lost by those same five points. The winning team could’ve won by 20 points or the losing team could’ve hit the shots that we call freebies and won by 11. This is all very hypothetical but should still be as alarming as it is frustrating.
That was the senior girls game. I watched 55 free throws and only 24 went through the rim. Two teams that get to practice everyday combined to shoot 43.6 percent at the foul line.
Now lets move on to the senior boys game.
That game had 43 free throws attempted and only 19 were made.
The winning team shot 28 free throws and only made 12. That means they could’ve won the game by 23 points instead of seven.
The losing team was 7-of-15. Do the math, theoretically they could’ve earned a one-point win.
The time that it takes from the initial whistle until the players line up, the referees do their song and dance, the shooter goes through their routine and then the fans watch a couple of shots either go through the net or clang off the rim could be estimated somewhere around 45 seconds to a minute.
Lets low-ball that to around 30 seconds. There were 98 free throws attempted on that night which would put that to somewhere around 25-30 minutes (though it seemed like much, much longer). I could’ve watched an entire episode of SpongeBob and gotten much more out of it.
That was half of an hour watching players shoot the ball without being guarded. And the odds are ever in their favor that they won’t make the shot.
I really wanted to take the whistles away from the referees. Maybe it would’ve been better to tie the hands of the defensive players behind their back.
Free throws are exactly what the name describes. They are free. Just take them.
I see very few players shooting free throws during the warm-up times before the game and during halftime. I do, however, see a host of kids jacking up 3s and taking way too long to go through the motions to do so. But that’s a totally different rant.
If this is the way basketball is going to be, then players need to stop driving to the basket. They have a better chance of scoring by shooting from 20-plus feet out. If they get into the paint, they they will probably get fouled and then they will probably miss the free throws.
Defensively, sending a player to the line seems to be the intelligent route to go. They aren’t going to make more than one anyway.
Luckily the playoffs are just around the corner. The teams that can’t make free throws will be the first ones sent home. Then we can watch the teams that care about what it takes to win.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
