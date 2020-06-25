Bob Dylan may have been ahead of his time despite the fact that his song “The Times They Are a-Changin” was written to encompass the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s.
They appropriately fit the day and age that we currently live in. However, strangely enough, none of the lyrics have anything to do with burning down buildings, looting a Wal-Mart or tearing down statues.
He was 23 years old when he wrote that song in 1964 with a guitar in his hand and a harmonica stationed around his neck.
Dylan wasn’t seeking change through violence, he was seeking change through peace and understanding. It would sure be nice if he would step up and be a voice for positive and peaceful change again. The ugly truth today is that no one person is stepping up to be the rational voice. There are lots of irrational voices at the moment but we can’t understand their message because they are screaming it.
Dylan’s song, in his typical sound, was slow and to the point with tons of meaning behind every lyric.
So the big question is who will stand out above the rest? Who is the voice of reason?
A basketball team without a coach can turn upside down in a hurry.
The manager in the dugout is the one with the plan, the players turn to their skipper for the call. Football coaches are vital for having their athletes in the right place at the right time.
It’s quite obvious how quickly a team can get into disarray when the game plan gets twisted around and instruction is needed. We’ve all seen the coach scream “Timeout!” as they shake their head and gather the team together. First the coach tells them what the problem is, then a solution to fix it and then a new game plan.
The world is acting like a chicken running around with it’s head cut off and nobody is willing to call the timeout.
I’ve thought of a few people who could be that voice. LeBron James is a person who people would listen to, but he joined in the chaos.
The majority of the so-called famous musicians, actors and celebrities joined in as well or are hiding under the bench hoping they don’t get put in the game. Meanwhile, the deficit on the proverbial scoreboard is getting bigger as players aren’t switching on screens, setting the edge or backing up the base in case of an overthrow.
It takes a respected influencer with a voice of reason for positive change.
Martin Luther King Jr. stepped up in the 1960’s. Who will do it in the 2020’s?
Maybe Dylan has another No. 1 hit up his sleeve. Or maybe the trumpet is about to sound.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
