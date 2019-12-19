No less than five times during a high school basketball game, I catch myself saying “wrong hand.”
It was a fundamental that was ingrained in my brain as a young player about how to go for a steal.
When trying to intercept a pass while on defense, the hand closest to the ball should be the one to try and either tip the ball down the court or deflect it away from its intended target.
By doing so with the strong-side hand, a player’s footing is always balanced and ready to get back on defense if the steal attempt comes up short. It also allows for the longest reach toward the ball, essentially getting there faster.
In the event that the steal is missed, the player’s defensive position is still engaged with the person he/she is guarding.
When attempting to steal the ball with the weak-side hand — or both hands — it turns the body away from the receiving opponent. Meanwhile, it slows momentum and decreases the players chance to get to the ball quicker. It also means that if the player doesn’t complete the steal or deflect the pass, then they are out of position to defend the player they were supposed to be guarding and creates a mismatch for the opponent.
It’s understandable why this is often done wrong, yet it’s not a valid excuse. When a player commits to the steal attempt, they typically plan for what they will do after the swipe. By turning their body, they are preparing to move down the court away from the opponent — assumably with the ball. However, if the steal or deflection is missed, then all that movement was in vain and is now a liability.
It’s somewhat comparable to a receiver in football turning his head prior to catching the pass. When he turns his eyes downfield before he reels in the catch, then he’s moving his body away from the ball. A player can’t move with the ball until he first catches the ball. It’s one of those situations where a player will stare at their hands and wonder what happened. Except they don’t have time to do that in basketball.
The mechanics of correctly picking a pass on defense isn’t natural. It’s like learning to correctly do a left-handed layup when a person is right-handed. Jumping off of the right foot feels awkward at first.
In basketball, a missed catch or deflection during a steal attempt doesn’t get a whistle blown and the clock reset for the next play like football. The show must go on, with or without you.
There are many other fundamentals that I often wonder whether or not they are being taught, but that list would be too long to name them all here.
Picking up your dribble without knowing where you’re going with the basketball is one that used to put a kid on the bench.
Mouthing at the officials used to put players at the very end of the bench.
Blocking out goes without saying. Following your shot should too.
Shooting 5 feet behind the arc used to be a no-no. Now kids practice it before the game. Maybe fundamentals aren’t important anymore. Things in general seem to be backward anyways.
Girls don’t wear pantyhose anymore and now the boys wear black or white ones in ballgames. They call them leg sleeves. I guess if they think it improves their gameplay, then so be it.
