ALPENA — Next season Yellville-Summit and Alpena will be in the same basketball conference.
Tuesday night at Alpena, the two teams sized up the upcoming league games with a four contest night.
When it was over, each school came away with two wins each.
Yellville-Summit won the senior boys contest, 50-41. Alpena won the senior girls contest, 73-21. The two schools split the junior games with Alpena taking the junior boys contest, 46-24, and Yellville-Summit winning the junior girls game, 34-7.
Senior Boys
Halftime adjustments for Yellville-Summit turned a deficit into a 50-41 win over Alpena.
The first period saw a scoring struggle between Alpena’s Trevor Woodworth and Yellville-Summit’s Ryan Fletcher.
Fletcher had eight points for the Panthers and Woodworth had seven for Alpena as the period ended in a deadlock at 10-10.
Alpena nudged in front at the halfway point, 21-20.
The Panthers outscored Alpena, 14-10, in the third period and David Derosier was 6-of-6 from the free throw line while scoring eight fourth-period points to help the Panthers seal the win.
Leading the Panthers in scoring was Fletcher with 14 points. Derosier added 11, Cody Sutterfield and Ben Cantrall 10 each, Holiday Derosier four and Eli Cagle one.
Alpena was led by Woodworth with 14 points. Nicholas Stone added 11, Peyton Johnson nine, Kolbe Hicks four, Zane Crawford two and Brandon Ohler one.
Senior Girls
Alpena scored 56 first half points on the way to posting a 73-21 win.
The Lady Leopards led 32-5 after the first period and then moved it to 56-12 at halftime.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Mattie Weaver with six points. Kiara Westerhold and Hailey Layton added four each, Mariah Crespino three and Abby Brantner and Avery Dearmore two each.
Junior Boys
When a team adds a few points to its lead every period, it ends up with a big win. That was the case in the junior boys contest that saw Alpena defeat Yellville-Summit, 46-24.
The Junior Leopards led 10-4 at the first break and then outscored Yellville-Summit, 14-9, in the second period to take a 11 point lead into the lockerroom.
Leading Alpena in scoring was Hayden Allen and Landon Savage with nine points each. Ethan Hilton added eight, Brayden Pouncil and Tim Dickard five apiece, Cody Block four and Judah Fultz and Slade Harp three each.
Leading Yellville-Summit was Robert Howell with 12 points. Trent Purdom, Hunter Raley and Memphis Gibson added three each, Shawn Paxton two and Jordan Majesty one.
Junior Girls
Yellville-Summit rolled to an easy 34-7 win.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Kinley Morris with 13 points. Kambree Gibson added nine, Abby Methvin four and Sara Mitchner, Addison Decker, Sierra Burrow and Kyleigh Still two each.
