There is a scene in “The Matrix” where Neo begins to understand what is actually going on around him. Time appears to slow down for him and he dodges bullets while fighting with very little effort. It’s as if he is outside of himself with zero anxiety and complete confidence. Awareness at a heightened state.
Sometimes a sports announcer or teammates will refer to a player as being “in the zone.” Maybe they are “on fire” or “feeling it.”
Sports has a multitude of experiences like Neo displayed in the movie.
Most ballgames have one or more moments during the course of the event where spectators get to visualize that taking place in front of them.
It’s really obvious in basketball. The player gets the ball in stride, dribbles between the legs in a fluid motion and elevates with a perfect flow that results in pinpoint accuracy. That’s when confidence begins to ooze out of a player and it can be contagious. The moment can carry on for quite a few possessions and usually results in the opposing coach calling a timeout.
Some soccer players are able to do things with the ball that wouldn’t appear to be fathomable if we didn’t see it with our own two eyes. Their technique is at a level of precision which seems so flawless that they can’t be stopped.
Watching someone ride a skateboard and then jumping into the air while flipping the board around at a high speed is impressive as well. Then, after all that maneuvering, they land back on the board without breaking their ankles and continue moving forward.
There were many times when Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were in the zone. Tom Brady and Randy Moss had the same combination. The quarterback drops back after the snap and then steps up in the pocket while the defense begins to close-in around them. Then, amongst all the chaos, they rifle a throw downfield. The receiver is running at full speed over 50 yards away and catches the ball in-stride as if two magnets collided with each other. They make it look so easy. It’s as if an energy source is running rampant that cannot be stopped.
Pitchers have had moments where they were able to throw a baseball past the batter as if they have a superpower that is unmatched. Nolan Ryan had seven no-hitters during his career. Sandy Koufax is the next closest with four and only four players have ever pitched three since 1876. It’s rare but also a stunning example of a player clicking on all cylinders.
A psychologist whose name cannot be pronounced put it into perspective.
“The secret to getting in the zone is the Goldilocks principle: not too hot, not too cold,” said Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. “You want to feel inspired, but not overwhelmed. We can apply this to anything. Not so much challenge that you burn out, not so little that you get bored.
“There is this focus that, once it becomes intense, leads to a sense of ecstasy, a sense of clarity,” the long-named psychologist continued. “You know exactly what you want to do from one moment to the other. A sense of time disappears. You forget yourself. You feel part of something larger.”
Whether it be in a game, at work or while singing a favorite song from the radio, we’ve all been in the zone.
We know when we get there and we can feel it when it leaves.
The flip side is zoning out.
Too many kids who are very well acquainted with being in the zone are transitioning to a familiarity of zoning out because of the impact COVID-19 is having on their life.
Something has to give and cancelling high school sports isn’t going to help.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
