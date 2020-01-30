GREEN FOREST — Mountain View and Green Forest made up conference games on Wednesday night after weather prevented the 3A-1East teams from playing last week.
The results from the night was a four-game sweep by the visiting Mountain View teams.
Green Forest made a late push in the senior boys contest, but were defeated, 53-33.
The Lady Tigers were handed a 71-28 loss by the Lady Yellow Jackets.
In junior high action, the Junior Tigers faced a 37-24 loss and the Junior Lady Tigers suffered a buzzer-beater loss, 23-22.
Senior Boys
The Tigers of Green Forest narrowly avoided a mercy rule verdict but were ultimately defeated in the end by Mountain View, 53-33.
Offense was sparse in the first three periods from the home-team Tigers until the fourth quarter.
Green Forest faced a 29-point deficit entering the final 8 minutes. Trailing, 44-15, the Tigers were determined to keep the competition alive.
Adrian Serna assisted to Coby Rincon for a 3-pointer in the left corner to start the final frame.
After a Mountain View free throw, Daniel McDonald scored in the post to make it a 45-20 ballgame.
The Yellow Jackets got an easy bucket off a steal but Green Forest went right back into attack mode with a 8-0 run.
McDonald sank a pair of charity shots after getting fouled. Barrett Phillips then connected with Rincon in the post for a score and one. The next Tiger possession featured Will Chaney running away with a loose ball for a layup while getting fouled. Chaney sank the shot from the line to make it a 47-28 contest.
Mountain View added another three points to their score before Elijah West found Aiden Hanks in the post for a bucket.
The visiting team sank a 3 in the final minute, but Phillips got it right back with a triple from the right side of the arc to set the final score with the Tigers facing a 53-33 loss after outscoring the Yellow Jackets in the final quarter, 18-9.
Serna scored four points in the first period including a half-court shot at the buzzer before the first break.
Green Forest faced a 14-6 deficit after the first 8 minutes and were held to three points in the second frame. Chaney scored on a steal and a layup while Serna sank a free throw.
The halftime score was a 31-9 difference in favor of Mountain View.
McDonald scored on a putback in the third along with a Jordon McLoud bucket in the post. McDonald hit the final Tiger bucket of the third with a jumper from the right elbow.
McDonald and Rincon each scored eight points in the loss. Chaney and Serna added five apiece, Phillips three and Hanks and McLoud two each.
Senior Girls
Green Forest’s offense struggled against the Lady Yellow Jackets in a 72-28 loss.
Skylar Howerton scored the only bucket in the first period for the Lady Tigers and Green Forest faced a 23-2 deficit entering the second quarter.
Green Forest drained three 3-pointers in the second period. Bianca Rosales hit the first followed by Kiara Taylor. Maddie Youngblood finished the scoring with a deep bucket from the right wing.
Green Forest trailed at halftime, 38-11.
After a free throw from Samantha Delavin to start the third, Youngblood warmed up from behind the arc. The junior guard sank three-straight long bombs from the right side of the arc. Delavin then scored on a steal and a layup before Youngblood downed her fourth triple of the quarter.
Green Forest trailed by a 57-26 score entering the fourth period and Delavin scored the only Lady Tiger bucket of the final frame with a driving layup.
Youngblood hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Delavin added five points, Taylor and Rosales three apiece and Howerton two.
Junior Boys
Green Forest suffered a 37-24 conference loss against Mountain View.
The Junior Yellow Jackets led by a 15-5 score at the first break and Green Forest narrowed the difference to a 20-14 score at halftime.
The lead extended in the second half as Green Forest was outscored, 17-10.
Ali Cabrera had nine points for the Junior Tigers. Tony Gonzalez, Hesten Maybee and Ryan Bruegal added four apiece and Jay Pope three.
Junior Girls
Mountain View hit a shot just before the buzzer to give the Junior Lady Tigers a 23-22 loss.
Both teams were tied at 7 at the first break and Mountain View held a 14-11 lead at halftime.
Green Forest battled back to hold a one-point lead in the final seconds but a buzzer-beater by the Junior Lady Yellow Jackets gave the visitors the win.
Katie Farrar and Lyndsay Snow scored five apiece to lead Green Forest. Virginia Gonzalez added four and Emily Lozano, Allie Snow, Presley Gordon and Kayla Lozano two each.
