GREEN FOREST — Green Forest’s volleyball team will get a rest.
Thursday, Green Forest athletic director Greg Tibbitt announced that the squad would be in quarantine with all games canceled over a two-week period.
According to Tibbitt, a player on the squad tested positive for COVID-19. This player had contact with the entire team.
No competitive events will be held by the Lady Tigers during this time. The squad can return back to practice on Oct. 9.
The last week of the volleyball regular season begins on Monday, Oct. 12. District tournaments start on Oct. 19 and the state tournament begins the week of Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.