The winners of the girls' contest in the Lendel Thomas Basketball Classic won by double digits.
Thursday afternoon started action with Harrison whipping Western Grove, 55-40. West Memphis downed Gravette, 55-30 and Earle got past Bentonville West, 43-25.
Harrison 55, Western Grove 40
Harrison jumped out to a 19-0 lead on the way to posting a 55-40 win.
The Lady Goblins started the game with a four-point play from Mariah Hudson. Caroline Cecil scored next for Harrison before Hudson had back-to-back buckets to push the Lady Goblins to a 10-0 lead.
Kenzie Parker hit two freebies before Marion Groberg hit a trey. Parker hit another free throw before Groberg hit her second trey of the game to push Harrison ahead, 19-0.
Hailey Woods got Western Grove on the board with an inside shot.
Her bucket was answered by two free throws from Madison Bell of Harrison.
Tru Cartwright hit two free throws for Western Grove before the Lady Goblins started a 10-0 run.
Hudson started the run with a 3-pointer that started a string of three-straight long shots. Cecil added the last two long shots and a free throw to push the Lady Goblins ahead, 31-4.
Western Grove scored the last five points of the half. Zalia Phillips had a steal and was fouled on her layup attempt. She hit one of her free throw attempts.
Skyler Shatswell finished the Western Grove scoring with two free throws and a basket.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Parker and Hudson with 11 each. Bell added 10, Cecil nine, Groberg eight, Brynn Oleson four and Camryn Casey two.
Western Grove was led by Woods with 12. Cartwright added eight, Shatswell, Amara Collins, Phillips and Brooklynn Baker four each and Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Holland two apiece.
West Memphis 55, Gravette 30
West Memphis put 38 points on the board in the first half on the way to posting a 55-30 win over Gravette.
After winning the first half, 38-16, West Memphis outscored the Lady Lions, 17-14, in the second half.
Leading West Memphis in scoring was Janiyah Tucker with 15 points. Aryah Hazley added 14, Terika Inmon and Tiera Bradley eight each and Rianna Bedford, Anaya Dean and Jamee Gholson two apiece.
Gravette was led by Shylee Morrison with 18 points. Kaylan Chilton added 10 and Gabbi Scott two.
Earle 43, Bentonville West 25
Earle held Bentonville West to 10 points in the second half on the way to the Lady Bulldogs winning 43-25.
The Lady Bulldogs led the Lady Wolverines, 29-15, at halftime.
Leading Earle in scoring was Tasja Hughey with 11 points. Elaijha Brown added 10, Colbi Maples nine, Danaja Anthony five, Nkya Mathis four and Shunique Smith three.
Bentonville West was led by Laynee Tapp with eight points. Jada Curtis added six, Mona Keita and Ciera Cravens four each and Maysa Willis three.
