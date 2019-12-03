OMAHA — Teams winning on Monday night in the Omaha Border Classic, moved to the next round of play.
Marshall and host Omaha picked up their wins to advance. Marshall defeated Eureka Springs, 58-38, and Omaha doubled up Green Forest, 56-28.
Marshall 58, Eureka Springs 38
Marshall put the peddle down on defense in the fourth period to dismiss Eureka Springs, 58-38.
Heading into the final period, the Lady Bobcats led, 38-31.
The Lady Bobcats opened the fourth period by scoring the first nine points of the frame.
Sarah Hale started the run with a layup. Kristan Hargrove completed a three-point play with 6:19 left in the game.
Later she scored to give the Lady Bobcats a 45-31 lead.
Hale completed the 9-0 run with another layup on a pass from Hargrove.
Shelby Little of Eureka Springs stopped the run after scoring on an offensive putback.
Hargrove scored the next three points for Marshall to start a game-ending 11-5 streak.
Marshall led at the end of the first period 12-8 as Hargrove had seven points during the frame.
She scored seven more points in the second period to help Marshall to a 28-19 lead.
Leading Marshall in scoring was Hargrove with 28 points. Caitlyn Bammel and Isabelle Horton six each, Gleeanna Housley five, Hale four, Madison Myatt three and Jaylin Pruitt, Abby Horton and Lauren Boyd two apiece.
Gracie Lester led Eureka Springs with 12 points. Little added nine, Megan Holloway seven, Katelyn Ross six and Grayson Ertel four.
Omaha 56, Green Forest 28
Omaha started with an early lead and never let up on the way to posting a 56-28 win.
Omaha started with a 9-0 lead as four different Lady Eagles scored to start the game.
Taylor Tucker scored the first basket followed by a bucket from Maddy Smith.
Sydney Partee hit a bucket and Kaiden Carlton hit her first of two treys in the opening frame.
Skylar Howerton stopped the Omaha run with a bucket for the Lady Tigers. Those points started a streak with each team scoring after the other.
Tucker was the next to score as she hit a trey for Omaha.
Kendall DeMeyer answer with a basket for Green Forest.
Carlton hit her second trey before Kiara Taylor scored for the Lady Tigers.
After Carlton added a deuce, the Lady Tigers got two more points from Howerton.
Tucker and DeMeyer each scored from their teams to give Omaha a 19-10 lead after one period of play.
The Lady Eagles got a steal from Tucker that she converted to a layup to give the home team their first double-digit lead of the second period.
Taylor hit two free throws and Kimberly Lozano knocked down one to pull the Lady Tigers within, 21-13. That was as close as they could get.
Green Forest scored the next seven points before Green Forest’s Maddie Youngblood hit two treys in the closing 50 seconds of the second to make it a 28-19 contest.
Omaha pushed its lead to 39-25 after three points and six Lady Eagles scored in the fourth period to set the final score.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Tucker with 18 points. Carlton added 16, Partee eight, Taryn Kimberlin and Maria Bearden four each, Robbi Jones three, Smith two and Alexis Fisher one.
Green Forest was led by Youngblood with eight points. Taylor and Howerton added seven each, DeMeyer four and Lozano two.
