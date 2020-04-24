FORUM — The Ozark hills can be hard to climb.
The height and jagged rocks make waterfall hunting difficult for families with small children or residents that have trouble using their legs.
Glory B Waterfall is one that is easy for everyone.
The 26-foot waterfall is literally 15-feet from the road. However, there is still a little walking to do.
Visitors will have to walk .13 miles from a parking area to get to the waterfall. The road is narrow and does not allow for parking at the waterfall sight. However, getting a handicap visitor out of the car will be a breeze as the road has very few cars that travel it.
The area north of Forum has several waterfalls located in the valley. They are located inside the McIlroy Madison County Wilderness Management Area.
This area covers more than 14,000 acres that is owned by the state. The land starts close to Forum and runs to the county line that meets with Carroll County.
Elevation in the area ranges from 1,100 feet to nearly 1,600.
The area is home to herds of deer and even bear have been spotted in the large wilderness area.
Glory B Waterfall comes over a bluff and spills into a creek bed below. The creek bed is shallow which would allow small children to take advantage of the waterfall situation.
There is a small bluff shelter behind the waterfall that would allow visitors to view the waterfall from behind and take a few minutes to get out of the sun.
On the east side of the waterfall there is perhaps the most fun for small children. There is a creek bed that has small steps in the bluff. This is a natural lazy river that allows for fun for the little ones and a great spot for moms to gather in the sun rays.
There are natural rocks in the area that can serve as tables for a picnic lunch.
Directions to the waterfall has a distinctive Arkansas flavor to it. There are questions about what county road number takes a visitor to Glory B falls, but there is no sign on the highway so use landmarks to find the road.
From Harrison travel west on high 412 to Old Alabam (which is about five minutes east of the Taco Bell is Huntsville.). Turn right on Highway 127. Travel the road to the end where it merges into Highway 23. Turn right on Highway 23 and travel toward Eureka Springs. In the town of Forum there will be a big curve that goes to the right. From this curve, travel approximately 1.4 miles north. The road to Glory B will be on the right side of the road.
It is a small road that is between two commercial buildings on the right side of the road. Currently, there are a row of pennant shaped flags that are marking one of the businesses. There is a row of mailboxes also on the road. Turn immediately past the pennants and mailboxes. There is no sign naming the road, but there is a stop sign on the dirt road. Some GPS units call it county road 1350 and some call it 1400.
No matter what the road is called, turn here and travel east. Continue on this road. This is the major road on this trip with the exception of a road that travels up a hill. Stay on the low road. The waterfall is approximately 1.5 miles down the dirt road. There will be a big flat road moss covered road on the left side of the road. This is the location of the waterfall, however, parking is still up the road on the right hand side.
The walk to the waterfall will be on the dirt road. There is a small stream that is flowing along the road. That stream is part of the water that is the Glory B Waterfall.
Glory B Waterfall is an easy hike and one that is accessible for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.