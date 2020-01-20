Colors Day festivities on Friday night at Goblin Arena concluded with a 4A-1 matchup between Harrison and Huntsville in senior boys basketball action.
The Goblins trailed by as many as nine points on two different occasions and battled back to take the lead midway through the fourth period. Huntsville responded and shot 11-of-11 at the foul line to outscore the Goblins in the final frame to deliver the home team a 63-59 loss.
Logan Plumlee began the fourth period for Harrison by draining a 3-pointer from the left corner. Ben Elliott followed with a drive to the basket for a score. At the 5:58 mark, Gatlin James drove the left baseline for a bucket that gave the Goblins their first lead since the 4-minute mark in the first period.
Harrison led by a 50-49 score but the Eagles never backed down.
Huntsville responded with back-to-back baskets to take a 53-50 lead.
Elliott then drained three free throws on a pair of trips to the line that tied the game at 53.
The Eagles scored the next four points to take a 57-53 lead at the 3:25 mark including a pair of free throws with both teams in the bonus.
Ethan Edwards got the Goblin fans cheering at the 1:51 mark with a long 3-pointer from the left side that narrowed the margin, Harrison trailed 57-56.
Huntsville then scored by attacking the basket.
Harrison’s next possession put James at the line after a foul away from the ball. James sank both shots to get Harrison within one, down 59-58.
Huntsville then closed out the game hitting 4-of-4 at the line on their next two possessions and Harrison’s Timber Crenwelge scored the final Goblin point at the line after getting fouled during an offensive rebound.
The 63-59 loss moves the Goblins to a 2-2 conference record and 9-11 overall.
Harrison opened the game with Edwards, Elliott and James each connecting from behind the arc. Bryce Bonds added a score in the post as the Goblins were tied with the Eagles at the first break, 14-14.
Huntsville scored the first nine points of the second before Elliott sank a jumper followed by Crenwelge getting a three-point play.
Bonds sank back-to-back long bombs for six-quick points before the end of the quarter and the Eagles held a 30-25 advantage at halftime.
Harrison outscored Huntsville by an 18-14 difference in the third period led by Elliott’s 13 points and five from Edwards to get within one point to begin the final 8 minutes.
Elliott finished with 26 points in the ballgame for Harrison. Edwards added 11 points, Bonds eight, James seven, Crenwelge four and Plumlee three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.