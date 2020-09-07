When a quarterback has a hand in all seven of the team’s touchdowns, the squad has a leader on the field that is making things happen.
The Harrison Goblins were never fazed by a resilient effort from Mountain Home on Friday night at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Harrison built a two touchdown lead in the first half and never let the Bombers get closer than eight points the rest of the way during an exciting rivalry game in front of cheerful crowds behind both sidelines. A victory formation for the Goblins at the final buzzer moved Harrison to a 2-0 record after defeating Mountain Home, 48-34.
“Celebrate the win,” Goblin head coach Joel Wells told his team after the game, “You earned it!”
The fans on the home side of the stands would agree with the coach who has had his fair share of rivalry games during his coaching tenure.
“This game is always important to the community and all of the former Goblins,” Wells commented postgame. “We know we are playing for everyone who ever played and coached here before us. Our kids understand that.”
Harrison’s offense attacked from the very first possession and continued to pursue the end zone.
Goblin senior quarterback Cole Keylon threw four touchdown passes in the game. Noah Moix was on the receiving end of two downfield strikes while Dylan Block and Cy Madden each caught a touchdown pass.
“We threw the ball well and had a very balanced attack,” Wells commented on what worked for the Goblins. “We also didn’t turn the ball over which was a big issue last week.”
The balanced attack that Wells mentioned also included three plays featuring Keylon calling his own number for a rush across the goal line.
Harrison’s defense forced three-straight punts in the first half followed by an interception by Brody Gilliam that led to a a three-play drive for a score. The drive was highlighted by a 45-yard pass to Moix followed by a short run up the middle by Keylon for a score.
Mountain Home found their offense after trailing early by a 14-0 score.
“I thought Mountain Home played with a lot of heart which is very common for Steve Ary teams,” Wells mentioned of the opponent.
When the Bombers began putting points on the board, the Goblins got those points right back as the score grew larger on both sides.
Mountain Home got within one possession of the Goblins on four different occasions but the Harrison offense immediately responded and built as much as a 21-point lead late in the game.
“Our kids never panic, they keep playing no matter the situation,” Wells reflected about his team. “I’m real proud of the effort our kids gave.
“Winning is a result of a lot of hard work by all involved,” the coach continued. “Winning becomes a habit and an expectation. Every week will be hard and every week we get everyone’s best shot.”
Next week, the Goblins will get Siloam Springs’ best effort for Harrison’s first true road game of the year and final non-conference matchup.
Wells stills sees improvement that needs to be made in all areas but identifies that the morale of the team is good and knows that “we need to improve to get where we want to be.”
A 2-0 record is where the Goblins are currently as they seek to defend a conference title.
Keylon finished the game throwing 8-for-14 with 272 yards and four touchdowns.
Moix amasses 182 yards on three catches with a pair of touchdowns. Block had one touchdown catch for 37 yards. Cy Madden caught a 5-yard scoring pass.
Keylon rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
Moix was 6-of-7 on extra point attempts.
