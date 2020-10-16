Two quality teams took the field at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday evening with an undefeated conference record. The top of the 5A-West standings and potential playoff implications were on the line as Harrison hosted Vilonia for Senior Night.
When the rubber on the turf settled, Harrison left little doubt who the dominant team was by handing Vilonia its second loss of the year while moving the Goblins to a 6-1 overall record and an even more important 3-0 conference record. The final score read 48-16 for the Goblin victory.
Most of the damage was done in the first half as Harrison found the end zone five times. After a turnover on downs to start the game, the Goblins scored touchdowns on their next seven possessions.
Vilonia kicked a field goal to get on the board first.
Harrison responded with a heavy air attack and capped off the run with a long touchdown pass. Cole Keylon scrambled on third down and found fellow senior Noah Moix who broke loose from tackles for a 42-yard score.
Vilonia responded with a long run for a touchdown to take the lead back, 10-7.
Moix went right back to work with a 26-yard reception followed by a 44-yard touchdown catch that he pulled down from a crowded group of players.
Keylon continued to feed Moix in the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-10 ballgame.
An onside kick went the way of Harrison when Tyler Hutcheson came away with the ball. Jordin Welsh turned that into points with a short run to cross the goal line.
Vilonia turned over the ball on the next two possessions before halftime and Harrison turned both opportunities into points.
After Kaden Quandt picked off a Vilonia pass, Keylon connected on a pair of passes to senior Trey Richardson. Lane Johnson then pulled down a one-handed grab before Keylon finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
A Vilonia fumble fell into the hands of Beck Jones just before halftime with Harrison leading, 34-10.
Vilonia found the end zone in the third quarter but the Goblins added two more scores.
Keylon hit Moix for an 11-yard score on a broken play and Welsh found the end zone on another short run from 1-yard out for the final points of the contest.
Next Friday will be a showdown at Morrilton. The Devil Dogs are atop the conference standings.
