Leading up to Friday’s game, Alma hadn’t scored against Harrison in football since 2017.
That drought ended with 1:29 remaining in a blowout Goblin win during Homecoming at F.S. Garrison Stadium. Harrison improves to a 4-1 record and 1-0 in the tough 5A-West conference after defeating the Airedales by a 42-6 score.
The Goblins held a 14-0 lead after just three offensive plays from the home team in the first quarter.
Seventy-five yards from quarterback Cole Keylon to receiver Noah Moix for a touchdown was Harrison’s first play from scrimmage to take the very early lead.
Two plays into the Goblin’s second drive, Keylon punched it in the end zone from 6 yards out.
All three Alma possessions in the second quarter resulted in the Airedales handing the ball back to Harrison, either by fumbles or by turnovers on downs.
The Goblins took advantage of each one and put 28 points on the board in the second frame.
Following a Dylan Block interception, Keylon delivered an 11-yard strike to Cy Madden for the first score to make it a 21-0 game.
Sloan Barrett then collected a fumble that resulted in a score just two plays later when Keylon ran for a 27-yard touchdown.
Anthony Allen then recovered an Alma fumble to put the ball back into the hands of the home team.
Keylon made it a 35-0 score with a 27-yard touchdown toss to Trey Richardson with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter.
Alma continued to move backward and a turnover on downs kept the Goblins rolling.
Four-straight running plays finished with Jordin Welsh finding the end zone on first-and-goal from the 5 to put the score at 41-0.
Moix hit his sixth PAT to end the Goblin scoring at a 42-0 score just before halftime.
The clock continued to roll through the second half and Alma was able to take advantage of field position after a late penalty to find the end zone in the final minutes.
Alma’s extra-point attempt was no good and the Goblins ended the night with a homecoming win.
Harrison will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 9, when they visit the Panthers of Greenbrier to continue the conference schedule.
