The Golden Goblins of Harrison return to their home field on Friday and will look to keep their 5A-West record untarnished as they host the Eagles of Vilonia.
Vilonia has the same hopes as both teams sit atop the conference standings with zeroes in their loss column.
Morrilton is 3-0 in the conference race while Harrison and Vilonia have had their schedules altered and sit at 2-0 records in the 5A-West.
Harrison’s only loss of the season was a 34-14 loss to Siloam Springs in Week 2 while Vilonia suffered a 21-8 defeat in Week 1 at Maumelle.
Goblin head coach Joel Wells sees a good ball game in the making between these two football teams.
“I think we have an evenly matched football game,” said Wells. “We may have a little more team speed but they have more size.”
The size factor has been noteworthy of several Goblin games this season but the quickness of Harrison has been a key factor.
This week, Wells responded to what he thought would be the key to the Goblins grabbing a win in front of their home crowd.
“We must play well,” he asserted. “If we play like we are capable and not turn the ball over, we will have a great chance to win.”
Last season was a tough battle for Harrison on the road against Vilonia. A 17-15 final score proved to be the closest game of Harrison’s undefeated regular season just a year ago.
“Vilonia is a very well coached football team,” Wells said of his next opponent. “They are very balanced offensively and solid on defense. They have played in a lot of close games.”
Just like last year’s game against Harrison, Vilonia has played in one-possession contests in four of its five games this season.
“We must carry our momentum into game situations,” said the coach. “We have done that well in the past and I don’t think this week is any different.
“We had a really good Wednesday practice with a lot of energy and focus,” the coach continued. “We are playing for a home playoff game and a step closer to the conference title game.”
A win on Friday night would put the Goblins in a favorable position leading into the remainder of the season.
With practices geared for this game, Wells noted some areas where the Goblins need to show progress and where they plan to do that.
‘We must defend the inside run game much better this week,” he finished. “We have changed some defensive personnel to help with their inside run game.”
Cooler weather will be on display as football season passes the midway point on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the Golden Goblins taking the field on the west sideline in front of the home crowd.
Team members include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Dylan Schnidt; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Hayden Allen; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kendred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; Hunter Boernson; and Charles Broome. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
