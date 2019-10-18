Harrison’s 90th year of Goblin football celebration kicked off on Friday night in a 5A-West matchup against the Panthers of Greenbrier.
After handing Farmington their first loss of the year last week, Greenbrier was looking to do the same thing to Harrison. That didn’t happen.
The Goblin offense took charge when needed led by three touchdowns from senior Gabe Huskey to post a 24-7 win over the visiting Panthers.
The first quarter resulted in three-straight punts and then Harrison got things rolling to open up the second frame.
Harrison spent the next 7:36 over 16 plays collecting first downs until getting to the end zone. Cole Keylon connected on three passes totaling 57 yards highlighted by a 27-yard pass to Colton Shaver to get the Goblins in the red zone. The next 11 yards went to Huskey over three plays before punching a 3-yard run across the goal line to put the Goblins on the scoreboard. Max Payne added the extra point and the home team held a 7-0 lead with 8:15 remaining in the first half.
The Goblin defense forced a three-and-out on the next Greenbrier possession and the Panthers were forced to punt the ball back to Harrison.
Colton Shaver caught the punt at the Goblin 45-yard line and flipped the ball to Huskey. Huskey reversed field and ran around the Panther defense until he was finally dragged down at the Greenbrier 21-yard line.
Senior quarterback Ben Johnson and Huskey combined for 14 yards rushing on four plays before Huskey followed a host of Goblin blockers into the end zone for a 7-yard scoring run.
Payne’s second PAT of the night put the Goblins ahead, 14-0.
Greenbrier spent the next 4:23 of the game clock running 10 plays and moving the ball 52 yards until a fourth and nine forced the Panthers to attempt a 35-yard field goal.
The kick sailed wide right and Harrison took over on their own 20-yard line.
Huskey busted out with a 20-yard run followed by a 10-yard rush before the halftime buzzer sounded with the Goblins holding a two-score lead.
The Goblin’s first possession of the third quarter resulted in a punt after a three-and-out. The punt hooked hard out of bounds giving the Panthers good field position.
Greenbrier used the next five plays to go 29 yards capped by a 7-yard run into the end zone. The PAT was good and the Panthers were within, 14-7, with 8:34 remaining in the third period.
Harrison went back to a heavy run attack until Huskey stepped back to pass at midfield and delivered a 29-yard strike to a diving Rilee Jones to put the Goblins back in the red zone.
Four plays later, Huskey took a direct snap and plowed forward for a 5-yard touchdown run and his third of the game. Payne made it a 21-7 ballgame with the extra point at the 2:58 mark in the third quarter.
Greenbrier spent the next 5 minutes on offense making small gains until turning the ball over on downs at midfield.
Harrison’s first play of its next possession began with Johnson running a keeper and breaking tackles for a 37-yard haul through the Panther defense to get to the 12-yard line. The next three plays were fruitless and the Goblins had to settle for a field goal.
Payne split the uprights to stay perfect on the night after a 28-yard field goal added three points to the home team and put the Goblins up, 24-7.
The Panthers then went to the air attack with under 8 minutes remaining and managed to get to the Goblin 18-yard line.
Jones stopped all Panther momentum with an interception and the Goblin senior returned it to the 22-yard line.
Harrison continued to run the ball and wind down the clock with 3:42 remaining in the game.
The Goblins gained a lot of ground when Johnson broke loose through the line for a 45-yard run up the gut before being pulled down at the Panther 26-yard line.
A 13-yard run by Huskey created first-and-goal at the 9-yard line.
Greenbrier was out of timeouts and Johnson assumed the victory formation three-straight times to run the clock out.
Harrison’s 24-7 win over Greenbrier keeps the Goblins unbeaten on the season and they improve to a 7-0 overall record.
The Goblins will host Alma next Friday for homecoming.
