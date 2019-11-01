HUNTSVILLE — The Harrison Goblins cruised past Huntsville on Friday night faster than the bypass around the town.
Harrison locked up at least a share of the conference title with a 49-7 road win over the Eagles and remain unbeaten on the season.
The Goblins held a 14-0 lead over Huntsville with just over 2 minutes expired in the ballgame. The second play from scrimmage resulted in Gabe Huskey breaking loose down the right side of the field for a 70-yard touchdown run to start the game and pushed Harrison ahead early.
Huntsville then fumbled on its second play of the game to give the ball back to the Goblins.
Goblin quarterback Ben Johnson then picked apart the Eagles defense with a 15-yard pass play to Rilee Jones followed by a 25-yard toss to Colton Shaver that had the Goblins at the 2-yard line. Huskey then punched the ball across the goal line for his second score of the night. Senior Max Payne’s second PAT made it a 14-0 affair early in the opening quarter.
Huntsville maintained possession of the ball for just over 2 minutes before turning it over on downs and Harrison had the ball back on their own 30-yard line.
Short passes and runs got the Goblins across midfield before Johnson connected with Jones on a 48-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.
The Eagles next opportunity was a short-lived three-and-out possession that gave Harrison the ball at midfield.
Bryant Ulrich began the next Harrison drive with a 7-yard run that ended the first period with the Goblins leading, 21-0.
The first play of the second quarter was a Johnson to Shaver pass that ended 52 yards downfield for a touchdown. Payne’s extra point made it a 28-0 score.
Huntsville’s offensive woes continued against the hungry Goblin defense. A three-and-out forced an Eagles punt that gave Harrison the ball at their own 48-yard line.
Harrison continued to methodically move the ball down the field. A touchdown drive was highlighted by a 13-yard pass to Breckin Duck up the middle from Johnson followed by Colin Ballard plowing ahead for a 17 yard touchdown run.
Harrison wasn’t done scoring before halftime.
The next possession put Logan Plumlee in charge of the offense under center. Plumlee, Ballard and Brody Gilliam alternated run plays over the next 3 minutes to move 25 yards into the end zone that included a 3-yard gain by Plumlee which crossed the goal line for the sixth Goblin score of the night. Payne was 6-of-6 on extra point attempts and Harrison held a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Huntsville faced a three-and-out to start the second half.
Harrison’s next possession featured a heavy dose of Gilliam who rushed seven times for 44 yards along with 8 yards from Trey Richardson. Plumlee finished the drive in the endzone with a 2-yard push across the goal line.
Noah Moix connected on the PAT to make it a 49-0 advantage for Harrison.
The Eagles managed a 44-yard drive over six plays to get on the scoreboard after a 12-yard scoring pass and a PAT made it a 49-7 score.
The Goblins assumed victory formation to run the clock out on the next possession and left Huntsville with their ninth win of an undefeated season.
Harrison will host Farmington at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Nov. 8 to end the regular season before hosting its opening game of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
