It is always nice to beat a conference opponent.
It is always nice to beat them by 21 strokes.
Wednesday afternoon at Harrison Country Club the Goblins of Harrison High School defeated Prairie Grove. Harrison shot a 130 to best the Tigers who finished with a 151.
The Lady Tigers didn’t have enough players to field a team.
Leading the Harrison charge was Ben Elliott. He finished with a 40 in the nine-hole match.
Max Payne was behind him with a 42 while Nicholas Thiel rounded out the scoring with a 48 for the Goblins.
Harrison’s jayvee squad had some good scores. William Gray had a 47 followed by a 50 from Owen Style. Liam Dupre carded a 51, Blake Shrum and Blaise Bonds, 53 each; and Hayden Dart, Carter Ayers and Bryce Gilley 56 apiece.
Halle Marseilles blistered the course for a 40 for the day for Harrison. Ella Kay Spry was next for the Lady Goblins with a 47. Thea Norcross pitched in a 48 and Riley Richardson a 51.
In girls junior varsity action, Ada Norcross had a 49; Ava Marie Velasquez had a 54 and Cooper Knoll 65.
That was the last regular season golf match for Harrison. Next week the squads will be hosting the 4A-1 district match at Harrison Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.