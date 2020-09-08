NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Harrison’s win on Friday over rival Mountain Home by a 48-34 score didn’t impress the pollsters as much as Wynne’s 39-6 win over West Memphis.
After holding the No. 3 spot for the first two weeks of Class 5A in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, the Goblins dropped to fourth this week.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant unanimously holds the top position after another win last week. Bentonville, North Little Rock and then Greenwood take second through fourth after winning their first game of the year. Pulaski Academy moves up a spot to fifth despite not playing a game on Friday. Little Rock Christian moves up to sixth from seventh. Cabot enters the poll at seventh after a four-point win over Jonesboro. In eighth, is Conway who fell from fifth after a loss to Bentonville. Bentonville West enters the poll at ninth. Benton had the week off but is still paying for the Week 0 loss to Bryant by falling to No. 10.
In Class 7A, the top three spots look like the Overall Poll with Bryant leading while Bentonville and North Little Rock follow respectively. Cabot jumps to fourth after previously being unranked and Conway falls a spot to fifth.
Greenwood lead the teams in Class 6A with Benton holding onto the second position. Lake Hamilton moves up a spot to third while Jonesboro falls from third to fourth after Friday’s loss. Little Rock Parkview enters the polls this week at fifth.
Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian remain atop the Class 5A poll. Wynne continues to move up the polls and takes Harrison’s spot at third after being fourth last week. The Goblins fall to fourth with a 2-0 record. White Hall enters the group at No. 5.
In Class 4A, Joe T. Robinson remains No. 1 while Arkadelphia moves up a slot to second and Nashville falls to third. Shiloh Christian remains at fourth and Pocahontas brings its 2-0 record into the poll for the first time this season at No. 5.
Harding Academy and Prescott both won their first game of the season and sit at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in Class 3A. Newport moves up a spot to third and Booneville enters the poll at No. 4. Rison had a bye week and held their position at No. 5.
Class 2A remains the same as last week with Fordyce leading the way and Junction City in second. Gordon is third followed by Des Arc and then Magnet Cove.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 206 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 201 3
4. Greenwood 1-0 148 4
5. Pulaski Academy 1-0 130 6
6. LR Christian 2-0 97 7
7. Cabot 2-0 79 NR
8. Conway 1-1 74 5
9. Bentonville West 1-1 50 NR
10. Benton 0-1 45 8
Others receiving votes: Joe T. Robinson 23, Springdale Har-Ber 22, Fayetteville 21, Wynne 13, FS Northside 4, Arkadelphia 3, Jonesboro 3, Harding Academy 3, Fordyce 2, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 2-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 90 2
3. North Little Rock 1-0 84 3
4. Cabot 2-0 26 NR
5. Conway 1-1 23 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 16, Fayetteville 6, Springdale Har-Ber 3, FS Northside 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (21) 1-0 121 1
2. Benton (4) 0-1 78 2
3. Lake Hamilton 1-0 73 4
4. Jonesboro 1-1 58 3
5. LR Parkview 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Van Buren 7, Pine Bluff 4, West Memphis 2.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy 18) 1-0 118 1
2. LR Christian (7) 2-0 107 2
3. Wynne 2-0 60 4
4. Harrison 2-0 34 3
5. White Hall 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Texarkana 22, Camden Fairview 4, Maumelle 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Valley View 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (21) 1-1 121 1
2. Arkadelphia (3) 2-0 75 3
3. Nashville (1) 1-1 66 2
4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 63 4
5. Pocahontas 2-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 15, Ozark 11, Stuttgart 5, Crossett 2, Ashdown 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (19) 1-0 117 1
2. Prescott (5) 1-0 95 2
3. Newport 2-0 61 4
4. Booneville 2-0 36 NR
5. Rison (1) 0-1 19 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 18, Osceola 17, Camden Harmony Grove 6, Jessieville 3, McGehee 2, Baptist Prep 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (18) 1-0 118 1
2. Junction City (5) 1-1 94 2
3. Gurdon (1) 1-0 58 3
4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 54 4
5. Magnet Cove 2-0 35 5
Others receiving votes: Earle 4, McCrory 3, Poyen 2, Clarendon 1, Bigelow 1, Foreman 1.
