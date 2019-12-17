NORTH LITTLE ROCK — At the conclusion of the high school football season, the final Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Polls were released.
Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs the Harrison Goblins were still ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Harrison finished as No. 10 in the overall polls.
Class 7A dominated the top three spots. State champion and undefeated Bryant was the overall No. 1 team. North Little Rock, who was runner-up in Class 7A was No. 2 and Bentonville was No. 3.
Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy and the team that defeated Harrison, was the No. 4 team overall.
Class 6A champion Searcy was fifth and runner-up Benton was sixth.
Joe T. Robinson, winner of Class 4A, was seventh overall.
Bentonville West was eighth while Little Rock Christian was ninth and the Goblins were tenth.
Searcy was the top team in Class 6A while Benton was second. Powerhouse Greenwood was third in the classification.
Pulaski Academy claimed the top spot of Class 5A while LR Christian was second and Harrison was third.
Morrilton was fourth and Valley View was fifth in the classification.
Following Robinson in Class 4A was Shiloh Christian. Ozark was third, Arkadelphia fourth and Crossett was fifth.
Harding Academy, who was not ranked in Class 3A when the season started, was the top team in Class 3A.
Osceola was second and Prescott was third.
Fordyce won the Class 2A state title defeating conference teammate Junction City.
Gordon was third and Salem checked in at No. 4.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes &A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (20) 13-0 200 1
2. No. Little Rock 8-5 168 9
3. Bentonville 11-1 138 2
4. Pulaski Academy 12-2 133 7
5. Searcy 12-1 112 10
6. Benton 9-4 70 6
7. Joe T. Robinson 14-1 54 NR
8. Bentonville West 7-5 45 NR
9. LR Christian 13-1 38 3
10. Harrison 11-1 32 4
Others receiving votes: Greenwood 27, Conway 24, Harding Academy 22, Shiloh Christian 10, Fordyce 8, Springdale Har-Ber 8, Fayetteville 6, Morrilton 3, LR Catholic 2.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (20) 13-0 100 1
2. No. Little Rock 8-5 78 4
3. Bentonville 11-1 60 2
4. Bentonville West 7-5 32 NR
5. Conway 8-4 21 3
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 5, Fayetteville 4.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Searcy (20) 12-1 100 3
2. Benton 9-4 79 2
3. Greenwood 10-2 61 1
4. West Memphis 7-5 32 4
5. Jonesboro 8-4 21 5
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 7.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (20) 12-2 100 3
2. LR Christian 13-1 75 1
3. Harrison 11-1 60 2
4. Morrilton 8-5 41 NR
5. Valley View 10-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: White Hall 10, Wynne 1, Vilonia 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (20) 14-1 100 2
2. Shiloh Christian 14-1 77 3
3. Ozark 12-2 37 5
4. Arkadelphia 11-2 36 1
5. Crossett 9-4 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 20, Jonesboro Westside 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (20) 15-0 100 2
2. Osceola 12-2 80 3
3. Prescott 11-3 57 4
4. Camden H. Grove 11-3 38 NR
5. Rison 11-2 16 1
Others receiving votes: Melbourne 5, Booneville 2, Hoxie 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (20) 13-2 100 3
2. Junction City 11-2 80 1
3. Gurdon 10-4 46 NR
4. Salem 10-2 31 5
5. Des Arc 9-3 20 4
Others receiving votes: Hazen 17, Foreman 4, Magnet Cove 1, Carlisle 1.
