NORTH LITTLE ROCK — At the conclusion of the high school football season, the final Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Polls were released.

Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs the Harrison Goblins were still ranked in the top 10 in the state.

Harrison finished as No. 10 in the overall polls.

Class 7A dominated the top three spots. State champion and undefeated Bryant was the overall No. 1 team. North Little Rock, who was runner-up in Class 7A was No. 2 and Bentonville was No. 3.

Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy and the team that defeated Harrison, was the No. 4 team overall.

Class 6A champion Searcy was fifth and runner-up Benton was sixth.

Joe T. Robinson, winner of Class 4A, was seventh overall.

Bentonville West was eighth while Little Rock Christian was ninth and the Goblins were tenth.

Searcy was the top team in Class 6A while Benton was second. Powerhouse Greenwood was third in the classification.

Pulaski Academy claimed the top spot of Class 5A while LR Christian was second and Harrison was third.

Morrilton was fourth and Valley View was fifth in the classification.

Following Robinson in Class 4A was Shiloh Christian. Ozark was third, Arkadelphia fourth and Crossett was fifth.

Harding Academy, who was not ranked in Class 3A when the season started, was the top team in Class 3A.

Osceola was second and Prescott was third.

Fordyce won the Class 2A state title defeating conference teammate Junction City.

Gordon was third and Salem checked in at No. 4.

Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes &A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:

OVERALL

        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Bryant (20)    13-0    200    1

2. No. Little Rock     8-5    168    9

3. Bentonville     11-1    138    2

4. Pulaski Academy    12-2    133    7

5. Searcy        12-1    112    10

6. Benton        9-4    70    6

7. Joe T. Robinson    14-1    54    NR

8. Bentonville West    7-5    45    NR

9. LR Christian    13-1    38    3

10. Harrison        11-1    32    4

Others receiving votes: Greenwood 27, Conway 24, Harding Academy 22, Shiloh Christian 10, Fordyce 8, Springdale Har-Ber 8, Fayetteville 6, Morrilton 3, LR Catholic 2.

CLASS 7A

        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Bryant (20)    13-0     100    1

2. No. Little Rock    8-5    78    4

3. Bentonville     11-1    60    2

4. Bentonville West     7-5    32    NR

5. Conway        8-4    21    3

Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 5, Fayetteville 4.

CLASS 6A

        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Searcy (20)    12-1    100    3

2. Benton        9-4    79    2

3. Greenwood     10-2     61    1

4. West Memphis    7-5    32    4

5. Jonesboro        8-4    21    5

Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 7.

CLASS 5A

        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Pulaski Academy (20)    12-2    100    3

2. LR Christian    13-1    75    1

3. Harrison        11-1    60    2

4. Morrilton        8-5    41    NR

5. Valley View     10-1    12    4

Others receiving votes: White Hall 10, Wynne 1, Vilonia 1.

CLASS 4A

            Record    Pts    Prv

1. Joe T. Robinson (20)    14-1    100    2

2. Shiloh Christian        14-1    77    3

3. Ozark             12-2    37    5

4. Arkadelphia         11-2    36    1

5. Crossett            9-4    28    NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 20, Jonesboro Westside 2.

CLASS 3A

            Record    Pts    Prv

1. Harding Academy (20)    15-0    100    2

2. Osceola             12-2    80    3

3. Prescott             11-3    57    4

4. Camden H. Grove    11-3    38    NR

5. Rison             11-2    16    1

Others receiving votes: Melbourne 5, Booneville 2, Hoxie 2.

CLASS 2A

        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Fordyce (20)    13-2    100    3

2. Junction City     11-2    80    1

3. Gurdon        10-4    46    NR

4. Salem        10-2    31    5

5. Des Arc        9-3    20    4

Others receiving votes: Hazen 17, Foreman 4, Magnet Cove 1, Carlisle 1.

