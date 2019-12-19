It took more than regulation for rivals Harrison and Mountain Home to determine a winner at Goblin Arena on Tuesday night in senior boys basketball action.
After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, Harrison battled back to take a three-point lead midway in the fourth quarter.
Mountain Home was able to force overtime and outscored Harrison by an 8-5 mark to hand the Goblins a 65-62 home loss.
With 1:15 remaining in regulation and the game tied at 55, Harrison junior guard Ethan Edwards juked his man and hit a baseline jumper to give the Goblins a two-point lead.
Mountain Home responded on the other end with a putback to tie the game again.
Goblin sophomore Gatlin James picked a pass on defense with 5.7 seconds remaining and a long shot at the buzzer fell short with both teams knotted at 57 to force overtime.
Mountain Home struck first in the extra minutes with a pair of free throws at the 2:10 mark and Edwards responded with a steal and a layup while getting fouled. Edwards completed the three-point play to put Harrison ahead, 60-59.
Mountain Home then buried a 3 on the other end to take the lead.
With 44.8 seconds remaining, Ben Elliott delivered a pass to Abe Glidewell under the basket. Glidewell was fouled and the lefty sank both freebies to tie the game at 62.
Mountain Home then held the ball for the last shot and hit a 3-pointer but left 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock.
The next 1.7 seconds lasted over 5 minutes as the two teams called four-straight timeouts.
Harrison’s Bryce Bonds advanced the ball to Elliott at mid court and quickly called another timeout with 0.8 seconds remaining.
The final play got the ball in the hands of James and Harrison’s last shot was short of the mark with the Goblins ending the night by taking a 65-62 loss.
Mountain Home’s post presence was a tough matchup in the early goings as the Goblins faced a 17-4 deficit.
Elliott then got things moving with a 3-pointer from the top of the key followed by a Logan Plumlee steal that resulted in an Edwards free throw. James then drove the baseline before the end of the first period for a bucket that got Harrison within, 17-10, at the end of the opening quarter.
Harrison narrowed the margin in the second period by outscoring the Bombers by a 21-17 mark. Elliott scored five-straight points including a three-point play followed by back-to-back treys from Edwards and a fadeaway jumper from James.
Elliott scored on an up-and-under move at the goal just before halftime to make it a three-point ballgame with Mountain Home leading, 34-31.
Mountain Home extended the lead to a 40-33 mark midway through the third before Edwards and Elliott each hit treys to make it a one-point game.
The Bombers then added five quick points before James scored in the post as Harrison trailed by a 45-41 score before the eventful fourth quarter and overtime.
Elliott and Edwards each tallied 25 points for the Goblins. James finished with eight points and McCuistion and Glidewell two apiece.
Harrison returns to action on Friday when they host Gravette in 4A-1 play.
