Harrison head football coach Joel Wells stated prior to the homecoming matchup on Friday night that, “We are highly motivated every time Alma comes to town.”
The Homecoming crowd at F.S. Garrison Stadium got to see that motivation to the tune of a 42-6 Goblin victory.
Until 1:39 remaining in the contest, it was a convincing blowout conference win.
“I am not sure we learned a whole lot from this ballgame,” Wells said. “It was over early. I am proud of our players for coming out ready and taking care of business.”
It was obvious early who the better team was.
“We took advantage of their man coverage,” said the coach. “We really attacked their safeties.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Goblins attacked those safeties. Harrison quarterback Cole Keylon delivered a long pass over the top of the defense to fellow senior Noah Moix for a 75-yard touchdown.
Harrison’s next possession was a 25-yard pass to Jordin Welsh that led to Keylon scoring on a 6-yard rush.
“We set up the run with our early passing attack,” Wells noted. “We ran the ball down hill most of the 2nd quarter and second half.
The rest of Harrison’s offensive damage came in the second period where they tacked on another four touchdowns.
Keylon threw another two scoring passes. An 11-yard strike to Cy Maden and a 27-yard toss to Trey Richardson.
Keylon also added his second rushing touchdown before Welsh added a 5-yard run across the goal line. Moix added all the finishing touches going 6-of-6 with extra points.
Wells seen the improvement on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“I think our defense is getting better each week,” he said of what was the biggest amount of progress compared to last week. “Our run defense has really improved the last two weeks and has gained some confidence going into conference play.”
The schedule will continue to get more difficult as the Goblins hit the road next week against a 2-3 Greenbrier Panthers team that earned their first 5A-West last week with a 49-21 win over Clarksville.
“We can always clean up our game on both sides,” Wells responded when asked what improvements need to be made. “We must continue to improve each week. The next three weeks will be very difficult games for both teams.”
Wells has his team focusing on “one game at a time.”
That mentality added a win on Friday and the coach is continuing to push his players to be successful each week.
“It’s always important to start the conference off with a win because it’s hard to play uphill in the conference race,” Wells finished. “We know we have to continue to improve. One game at a time.”
Keylon finished the game completing 6-of-9 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball eight times for 44 yards and two scores.
Moix caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Welsh had seven carries for 30 yards and a score.
