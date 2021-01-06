GENTRY — The first games of the second semester were conference contests for Harrison basketball.
A trip to Gentry on Tuesday night resulted in the school’s first sweep of the season. The Goblins defeated the Pioneers, 78-57, while the Lady Goblins cruised for a 55-44 victory.
Senior Boys
The Goblins turned to the long ball in recording the first win of the season. Harrison drained 13 treys in the game as they defeated Gentry, 78-57.
Seven of those bombs came in the pivotal third period. Logan Plumlee hit the first long shot of the frame that was followed by an Ethan Edwards bucket.
Harrison forged a 48-30 lead just a minute into third period when Bryce Bonds drained another long shot.
Gatlin James continued the Harrison scoring with a bucket that was followed by another Plumlee shot.
James and Plumlee each hit two more treys in the period and Bonds added another shot.
Harrison put 29 points on the scoreboard in the frame. Harrison grew its lead to 69-44 with a period left.
Plumlee started the game with a trey that was followed by another 3-pointer from Edwards. Abe Glidewell scored and Maverick Wynn score.
Plumlee and Edwards each had two treys in the opening period as Harrison scored a 22-12 advantage.
The second frame saw the Plumlee and Glidewell show on the offensive end. Plumlee finished with a repeat of the first period with two treys and two other field goals. Glidewell scored four buckets in the paint. The pair tied the 18 point production of the Pioneers.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Plumlee with a career high 35 points. Glidewell added 14, Edwards 10, James eight, Bonds six, Wynn and Owen Styles two each and Timber Crenwelge one.
Harrison will be back in action on Friday when they host Farmington.
Senior Girls
When a team hits more shots outside the arc than inside, it could be a good game. Harrison nailed 10 treys in putting away Gentry, 55-44, in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard read.
A pair of Harrison senior guards opened the game on fire. The Lady Goblins hit only five shots in the first period, but all five were from behind the arc.
Sydney Shrum, who on Dec. 18, aggravated her knee that had summer ACL reconstruction, was back on the court for Harrison. She drained three treys in the period while Maggie Salmon added two more long shots.
With a 15-6 first period lead, Harrison opened things up in the second.
Alex Hill and Shayla Ward each started the period with two free throws. Claire Cecil scored before Salmon hit her third trey of the game.
Madison Bell and Cecil scored again before a Shrum 3-pointer put the score at 31-16 at intermission.
The Lady Goblins pushed its lead to more than 20 points in third period as Salmon hit her fourth trey and Clare Barger added a long bomb.
Shrum led Harrison with 16 points. Salmon pitched in 12, Bell, Barger and Ward five each, Cecil and Hill four apiece and Mariah Hudson and Brynn Oleson two each.
Harrison, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, will host Farmington on Friday night. The Lady Cardinals are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.