Harrison football fans have been waiting for Aug. 30 since Nov.
After dropping out of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs, the team is ready to make noise this season.
The Golden Goblins are ranked in the Top 10 overall poll conducted by the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. Harrison also finds themselves sitting at No. 2 in the Class 5A rankings.
Pea Ridge is the first test for the Goblins in the regular season. The Blackhawks have been a powerhouse in Class 4A football.
Last season in Harrison, Pea Ridge scored 14 points. It was the most points scored against the Goblins during the regular season.
Pea Ridge returns seven starters on offense that averaged more than 31 points a contest during the regular season. The Blackhawks didn’t score in their lone playoff game that they dropped to Helena-West Helena High School in overtime, 8-0.
On defense the Blackhawks will have to replace their line. The team has some experienced linebackers and secondary players.
This season will be the last time that the two teams play as non-conference opponents. Pea Ridge moves into Class 5A next season. They will join the Goblins in the 5A-West.
The game will begin at 7 p.m.
(1) comment
Go gobs
