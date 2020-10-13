NORTH LITTLE ROCK — It’s hard to dispute a winning record and the Golden Goblins of Harrison keep winning.
As a result, they are maintaining their No. 5 ranking in Class 5A according to the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Polls.
Harrison’s only loss is to a Class 6A Siloam Springs team that has been scratching at its own conference poll all season. Morrilton is the only team in Harrison’s rear view mirror in regard to the poll and the two teams will match each other on Oct. 23 when the Goblins travel to play the Devil Dogs.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant continues to collect all of the first place votes. The top five teams remain the same from last week. Bentonville takes second followed by North Little Rock, Greenwood and then Pulaski Academy.
Conway and Cabot swap places this week after playing each other last week. Conway won the close contest by a 52-49 score.
The Campus Cats are now sixth and the Panthers are No. 7. Lake Hamilton remains in the eighth slot while Benton enters the poll at No. 9 with a 4-2 record. Bentonville West and undefeated Wynne are tied for No. 10.
Just like the Overall Poll, Bryant, Bentonville and North Little Rock lead the Class 7A Poll. Conway is fourth and Cabot is fifth.
In Class 6A, Greenwood remains atop the poll with Lake Hamilton in second. Benton moves up a spot to No. 3 after giving Little Rock Parkview their first loss of the season. Searcy went to fourth from fifth and Little Rock Parkview fell two spots to No. 5.
Class 5A remains the same as last week. Pulaski Academy received all of the first place votes. Wynne is second and Little Rock Christian is third. Undefeated Texarkana is fourth and the 5-1 Goblins are No. 5.
A 36-35 Joe T. Robinson loss to Nashville upset the top of the Class 4A Poll. Nashville leads the classification for the first time this season following the big win. Arkadelphia remains at No. 2 and Joe T. Robinson falls the two spots to third with a 3-3 record. Shiloh Christian remains at No. 4 and Rivercrest is holding at No. 5.
Harding Academy leads Class 3A despite being the only team in the top five to have a loss on its record. Newport takes second followed by Prescott, McGehee and Hoxie.
Fordyce sits atop Class 2A with a 6-0 record. Junction City loses its No. 2 spot after a 21-6 loss to Fordyce. Des Arc moved up to No. 2 and Gurdon jumped to third. Poyen takes fourth and Junction City rounds out the poll at fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 10. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 5-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 6-0 217 2
3. North Little Rock 5-0 190 3
4. Greenwood 6-0 168 4
5. Pulaski Academy 6-0 144 5
6. Conway 3-2 125 7
7. Cabot 5-1 83 6
8. Lake Hamilton 5-0 40 8
9. Benton 4-2 36 NR
10. Bentonville West 4-2 32 9
(tie) Wynne 6-0 32 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Smith Northside 19, Little Rock Christian 9, Stuttgart 9, Fordyce 8, Nashville 6, Harding Academy 5, Texarkana 2.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 5-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 6-0 93 2
3. North Little Rock 5-0 82 3
4. Conway 3-2 48 5
5. Cabot 5-1 22 4
Others receiving votes: FS Northside 3, Bentonville West 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 6-0 125 1
2. Lake Hamilton 5-0 87 2
3. Benton 4-2 83 4
4. Searcy 4-2 35 5
5. LR Parkview 3-1 33 3
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 11, Sylvan Hills 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25) 6-0 125 1
2. Wynne 6-0 93 2
3. LR Christian 4-1 57 3
4. Texarkana 4-0 56 4
5. Harrison 5-1 34 5
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 10.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville (14) 4-1 106 3
2. Arkadelphia (4) 3-0 73 2
3. Joe T. Robinson 3-3 71 1
4. Shiloh Christian (5) 5-1 53 4
5. Rivercrest (1) 6-0 37 5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart (1) 26, Central Arkansas Christian 3, Ozark 3, Pocahontas 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (21) 4-1 116 1
2. Newport (4) 7-0 87 2
3. Prescott 5-0 80 3
4. McGehee 5-0 31 4
5. Hoxie 5-0 28 5
Others receiving votes: Osceola 10, Rison 10, Booneville 9, Glen Rose 4,
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (25) 6-0 125 1
2. Des Arc 6-0 82 3
3. Gurdon 4-1 77 4
4. Poyen 6-0 44 5
5. Junction City 2-2 38 2
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 7, Cross County 2.
