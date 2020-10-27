NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A double-overtime win over Morrilton and a Little Rock Christian loss to Pulaski Academy helped the Golden Goblins of Harrison jump two spots in the Class 5A Poll this week according to the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. The Goblins also received three votes in the Overall Poll.
Since the beginning of the football season, Bryant has been atop the Overall Poll and once again received all of the first place votes after a 42-14 win over Cabot on Friday.
The top six in the poll remain the same from last week. Bentonville sits at second followed by North Little Rock, Greenwood, Pulaski Academy and Conway. Wynne jumped two slots to No. 7 after a 48-0 shutout over Paragould. Lake Hamilton moved up from tenth to eighth following a 44-67 win over Van Buren. Cabot’s loss to Bryant dropped them two spots to No. 9 and Benton fell from eighth to No. 10 after a 42-28 loss to Greenwood.
Class 7A remains the same with Bryant leading Bentonville. North Little Rock is third while Conway takes fourth and Cabot holds at No. 5.
Greenwood claimed all of the top votes in Class 6A. Lake Hamilton jumped to second and Benton fell to third after its loss. Jonesboro holds at No. 4 and Little Rock Parkview remains at No. 5.
Pulaski continues to sit atop the Class 5A poll while Wynne holds at No. 2. The 7-1 Goblins moved up to third followed by Texarkana and then Little Rock Christian.
Arkadelphia lead Class 4A with Shiloh Christian on their heels. Joe T. Robinson moved up a spot to No. 3 while Nashville fell from third to fourth. Rivercrest holds at No. 5 with a 7-0 record.
Harding Academy’s 5-1 record keeps them at No. 1 in Class 3A while the four teams below them have unbeaten records. Newport remains at second followed by Prescott, Hoxie and McGehee.
Fordyce’s 8-0 record puts them at the top of Class 2A. Gordon jumps a spot to second while Des Arc falls from second to third. Junction City moved up to fourth and Bigelow enters the poll at fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 24. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 7-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 8-0 216 2
3. North Little Rock 7-0 200 3
4. Greenwood 8-0 164 4
5. Pulaski Academy 8-0 155 5
6. Conway 5-2 123 6
7. Wynne 8-0 65 9
8. Lake Hamilton 7-0 64 10
9. Cabot 5-2 57 7
10. Benton 5-3 22 8
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 15, Joe T. Robinson 6, Newport 5, Arkadelphia 4, Fort Smith Northside 4, Harding Academy 4, Bentonville West 3, Harrison 3, Jonesboro 3, Little Rock Christian 3, Little Rock Parkview 3, Texarkana 3, Fordyce 2, Shiloh Christian 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 7-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 8-0 95 2
3. North Little Rock 7-0 81 3
4. Conway 5-2 48 4
5. Cabot 5-3 18 5
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 8.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 8-0 125 1
2. Lake Hamilton 7-0 92 3
3. Benton 5-3 73 2
4. Jonesboro 5-2 46 4
5. LR Parkview 5-1 35 5
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 4.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25) 8-0 25 1
2. Wynne 8-0 94 2
3. Harrison 7-1 58 5
4. Texarkana 5-0 51 4
5. LR Christian 5-2 40 3
Others receiving votes: Camden Fairview 4, Morrilton 3.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (10) 5-0 86 1
2. Shiloh Christian (10) 7-1 78 2
3. Joe T. Robinson (3) 5-3 72 4
4. Nashville 5-2 53 3
5. Rivercrest (1) 7-0 42 5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart (1) 36, Ashdown 3, Central Arkansas Christian 3, Pocahontas 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (18) 5-1 112 1
2. Newport (6) 8-0 89 2
3. Prescott 6-0 83 3
4. Hoxie 7-0 35 4
5. McGehee (1) 6-0 30 5
Others receiving votes: Rison 9, Osceola 9, Paris 3, Glen Rose 3, Booneville 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (25) 8-0 125 1
2. Gurdon 6-1 90 3
3. Des Arc 8-0 79 2
4. Junction City 4-2 42 5
5. Bigelow 8-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 2, Dierks 1.
