It is the long awaited beginning to the 2019 high school football season.
Harrison’s Goblins finished 2018 in the semifinals of the Class 5A State Playoffs and the squad has eyes set on a deeper run this season.
Tuesday night Harrison will be hosting a scrimmage match with Rogers Heritage. It will be the only time to see the team at F.S. Garrison Stadium until Sept. 13 when Harrison will host Siloam Springs.
The scrimmage match will not be a regular game format. There will be 12 plays by one team’s offense followed by 12 plays from the other team’s squad. No matter where the ball is located on the field or how many times a team scores, at the conclusion of the 12 plays the other team takes over.
There will be two rotations of this before the scrimmage concludes with two quarters of action.
In the first quarter, the team’s starters will face off against each other. Second period action will see the stars of tomorrow facing each other.
Heritage has not seen much success on the field. They have won two games in the past four seasons while playing in the tough 7A-West.
Despite not putting up wins, the War Eagles will offer a challenge for the Goblins.
“Heritage will have 7A athletes,” said Goblin coach Joel Wells. “They will be a good challenge.”
Entering the scrimmage, the head Goblin is wanting his team to continue to put an uptempo product on the field.
“We will find out the speed of the game,” he said. “We will get back to playing fast.”
Wells encourage fans to watch the contest.
“This will be a preview of the Goblins,” he stated. “Come out and see what the season will bring.”
The first play is at 7 p.m. Admission for the contest is $4. Only Arkansas Activities Association passes will be accepted for the contest.
Harrison will begin official play in Week 0 as they travel to Pea Ridge on Aug. 30.
