Harrison head football coach Joel Wells is familiar with rivalry games.
He’s also familiar with winning those contests. Entering his sixth season with the Goblins, Wells has a 5-0 record against the Bombers of Mountain Home.
The Goblins have averaged a winning margin of 26.2 points against the Baxter County team during Wells’ tenure with the closest game being a 21-13 victory in 2016.
“Rivalry games are always fun,” Wells responded to how this matchup compares to others he’s seen in his coaching career. “I have been in some of the best rivalry games in Missouri, Nixa and Ozark, Cassville and Monett, Kickapoo and Glendale, so this is nothing new.”
Regardless of the opponent, Wells is looking for a win but sees the local interest in this ballgame.
“This game is important to the program, school and the community,” said the coach. “We owe the community our best effort.”
Wells believes that’s what the community will see.
“Our guys will always be ready for this game,” he said of his Goblin players.
The coach knows that the team on the opposite sideline will have their best effort as well. That sideline will include some familiar faces.
Mountain Home head coach Steve Ary is entering his first year as the lead Bomber after directing the Junior Goblins last season.
“I have coached against Coach Ary a few times in the past,” Wells reflected. “It’s always fun to compete against a friend in the business you have a lot of respect for.”
A piece of Ary’s staff is former Harrison coach Greg Crow.
“Coach Ary has put together a good staff. It takes a lot of good coaches to turn a program,” Wells commented about the familiar faces at Mountain Home. “Coach Crow will do a great job with the junior high program there.”
Despite all the backstories around this game, Wells wants to get on the field.
“I’m just ready to get going with the game,” said the coach.
When 7 p.m. rolls around at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night, the Goblin players and coaches will be focused on bringing another win to the fans of Harrison.
“Athletics is very important to our community,” Wells finished. “It will be nice to play and try to get some normalcy during these crazy times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.