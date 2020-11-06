PEA RIDGE — Harrison’s senior class has not experienced a conference loss on the football field.
The Goblins look to keep it that way on Friday night at Pea Ridge when they close out the regular season schedule with an opportunity to claim the outright conference title.
Last week, the Harrison squad was able to lock down at least a share of the championship. It sealed the fourth conference trophy for the Goblins in four years.
“The outright conference title is one of our goals from the beginning of the year,” Harrison head coach Joel Wells mentioned of the accolade. “We have an opportunity to accomplish that. We will be ready to play.”
Their opponent this week will be ready to play as well.
Pea Ridge is coming off a heartbreaking 38-37 overtime loss to Farmington last week. Prior to that, the Blackhawks had a three-week spell of no games due to COVID-19 concerns.
Opposite the Goblin sideline on Friday, Pea Ridge holds a 1-5 overall record and are 1-2 in the conference.
“Pea Ridge is a young team that is very well coached,” Wells noted of his final regular-season opponent. “We don’t have a ton of film on them because they missed three weeks due to COVID.”
The Blackhawks are all that stands between the Goblins and sole possession of the 5A-West championship. Coach Wells isn’t looking beyond that.
“Keep the goal in mind for this week,” the coach commented on how he keeps his team focused. “Focus on the task at hand and don’t look forward to the playoffs until after Friday.”
That could be a challenge considering that Harrison has averaged 33-point wins against the Blackhawks over the last two seasons.
Wells noted how this year’s team has gotten to the final week with a scheme unlike previous championship seasons.
“We have attacked people in very different ways this year vs. the last two years,” said the coach. “It’s been fun to watch our team develop. We have a lot of young guys playing and they have done great.
“We have improved each week,” he continued. “I am really proud of our players and coaches. To have a chance to go undefeated in the 5A-West is a great accomplishment.”
Don’t expect many new wrinkles added to the game plan for this upcoming game.
“This time of year, you are who you are,” Wells said of the Goblins. “I like our team moving forward. Our kids give unbelievable effort every night and that makes up for a lot of mistakes.”
The coaching staff feels they have a good idea of what they will see on both sides of the ball on Friday night and are confident with their approach.
“Focus on the task at hand and have fun,” Wells mentioned would be his final message to the Goblins before they run out on the field at Pea Ridge Stadium on Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Goblins include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brodey Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Dylan Schnidt; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Hayden Allen; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kendred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; Hunter Boernson; and Charles Broome. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
