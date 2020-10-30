When it came to deciding who the 5A-West champions on the field were, the Goblins left no doubt as they hosted Clarksville at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
The Goblins put the ball in the endzone on seven of their 10 possessions to run away with a 49-20 win over the Panthers.
Clarksville traded touchdowns for field goals with the Goblins in the first half and it resulted in Harrison holding a 21-6 advantage at halftime.
Harrison quarterback Cole Keylon delivered a 28-yard strike to Lane Johnson on the first touchdown and then aired out a 34-yard bomb to Dylan Block in the second period to put the Goblins ahead, 14-6.
After Clarksville added their second field goal of the game, Keylon threw his third touchdown pass of the game with a 5-yard shot to Cylan Madden just before the end of the first half.
Clarksville got aggressive in the second half but the Goblins delivered a punch right back.
Harrison’s first offensive play from scrimmage in the second half was an 80-yard run down the sideline from Jordin Welsh to increase the lead, 28-6.
Clarksville responded with a heavy dose of run plays that ended with the Panthers getting their first touchdown of the game.
Harrison continued to pile on points when Keylon delivered a 34-yard pass to Noah Moix over the top of the defense that ended in the end zone.
After both teams gave the ball back to each other, Clarksville moved the ball downfield following a 51-yard run and crossed the goal line just two plays later to get within, 35-20.
Harrison put the game away in the fourth quarter with a pair of unanswered touchdowns.
Keylon ran the ball in for his fifth total touchdown of the game and Moix connected on his sixth PAT of the night to make it a 42-20 lead.
After a turnover on downs by Clarksville, Harrison put together a 10-play drive that ended with Phoenix Whitney running 19 yards toward the left pylon. A diving play resulted in Whitney extending the ball to cross the plane for a score. Brock Bardwell split the uprights for the final point of the game and a 49-20 score.
Clarksville’s last attempt at points during the final play of the game resulted in Harrison junior Will Bryant intercepting the pass and running the ball back toward the Goblin sideline as time expired.
Celebrations ensued and the win gave Harrison at least a share of the 5A-West title.
Next week the Goblins host Pea Ridge for the final regular season game.
