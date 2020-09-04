Rivalry Week at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night was the tough battle it’s supposed to be between two aggressive offenses.
Twelve touchdowns were scored on the night as Harrison was able to take advantage of the long throws down the field to build a lead and hold off a strong Bomber rally to end the night with a 48-34 win in front of the home crowd.
The Goblins led by a 21-13 margin at halftime and the second half was a shootout.
Mountain Home fumbled the second half kickoff and Harrison sophomore Alex Mills fell on the ball to keep momentum going toward Harrison.
Cole Keylon made the visiting team pay with a 33-yard run on the first play for a score to make it a 28-13 ballgame.
Mountain Home struck right back with a 10-play drive that was heavy in the run game to get back within, down 28-20.
With 1:34 remaining in the third quarter, Keylon hit a 20-yard pass to Lane Johnson before finishing the drive with a short pass to Cylan Madden to extend the lead, 35-20, early in the fourth period.
Rival Mountain Home never let up and a steady run attack marched down the field for 53 yards in 13 plays for a score.
Leading 35-27, the Goblins went back to the air attack with a 70-yard pass over the top from Keylon to Noah Moix. Moix split the uprights with the PAT and the lead extended to 42-27.
During Mountain Home’s second play on their next possession, a high snap sent the offense running backwards and Harrison senior Anthony Allen got to the ball first.
The fumble recovery gave Harrison the ball on the Bomber 3-yard line.
After three plays, Keylon punched the ball across the goal line for a touchdown and a 48-27 Goblin lead.
Mountain Home ended their scoring after a long throw downfield and a short run into the end zone that added to the score.
Harrison held the 48-34 lead and was able to assume the victory formation as the clock hit zeroes.
Moix scored the first touchdown of the game after a 68-yard crossing pattern pass from Keylon put them on the board first. Moix hit the PAT.
Neither team scored the rest of the opening quarter.
Brody Gilliam picked a pass early in the second period and the Goblins began to attack aggressively.
Keylon connected with Moix again, this time with a 45-yard pass that ended at the 3-yard line. Keylon finished the drive and Moix’s kick made it a 14-0 score.
Mountain Home scored two touchdowns before halftime and the Goblins kept the damage to a minimum with one score after a 37-yard pass to a wide open Dylan Block on the right side of the field.
Harrison returns to action next Friday when they travel to Siloam Springs before a bye week in preparation for the 5A-West season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.