PEA RIDGE — Last season the Harrison Golden Goblin football team started the season with a trip to Pea Ridge for a football game.
This season, the Goblins closed the regular season with Pea Ridge.
The Blackhawks are now conference teammates with Harrison in the 5A-West. It didn't matter to the Goblins as they left with big wins both times. Harrison defeated the Blackhawks, 49-28, to claim an outright league title.
This marks the fourth conference title for Harrison in a row. This has only happened twice in the history of the Goblin football program.
Harrison used passing to claim the win early. The Goblins had three passing plays that were more than 70 yards with two of those being over 90 yards.
Senior quarterback Cole Keylon hit Noah Moix on two of those plays. Lane Johnson caught one of those passes for 96 yards on Harrison's second play of the second half. That gave Harrison a 42-14 advantage.
Pea Ridge kept Harrison's defense on its heels. The Blackhawks scored two touchdowns in a row to cut the Harrison lead to 42-28.
The Goblins made sure that Pea Ridge understood who was going to win the game. Beck Jones hit the line and ran 19 yards for a touchdown with just under 5 minutes left in the game.
In the first half, Harrison also got scores from Trey Richardson after he caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Keylon.
Keylon had two rushing scores in the first half.
Moix also was successful on all of the point after attempts.
With the win, Harrison finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. The team was 6-0 in league play. Harrison lost a conference game early in the season due to COVID-19.
Pea Ridge ends the season with a 1-6 mark and a 1-3 league mark. The Blackhawks lost three games to the virus.
Harrison will not be in action on Friday night. The Goblins have a bye in the first round of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs. The Goblins will play at home on Nov. 20. The opponent has not been determined yet.
