It has been six years since Camden Fairview ended Harrison’s season in the first round of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
The Goblins earned a chance to flip the script on the Cardinals this season after a bye in the opening round.
Friday’s matchup in the second round of the playoffs paired the two teams in front of the Goblin fans.
Coach Joel Wells told his players in the week leading up to the game that “good teams find ways to win and we have done that all year. We just need to find a way to advance.”
That’s exactly what the coach got from his team in the final minutes against the Cardinals.
F.S. Garrison Stadium got louder as the night progressed, and Harrison used its final drive of the game to find the end zone and close the night with a 21-14 victory to advance in the state playoffs.
The contest was knotted at 14 points apiece when the Goblins got the football at their own 48-yard line with 2:49 remaining in the ballgame.
Cylan Madden began moving the ball downfield with a 17-yard gain down the left baseline and Jordin Welsh followed suit with a 15-yard rush on the very next play.
Welsh hit another hole for 6 yards on first down followed by a short gain from quarterback Beck Jones that created a third-and-inches situation.
Wells called a timeout and prepared his team for a quarterback sneak with Beck under center.
The Goblins created a hole for the sophomore to fall forward to the 10-yard line and a first down.
The next 10 yards came in one play as Jones went right up the middle for a 10-yard score to put the Goblins in the lead.
Sloan Barrett received the snap for the extra point and senior Noah Moix split the uprights to set what proved to be the final score with 21.1 seconds remaining.
Two deep throws on Camden Fairview’s final possessions were batted down by the Harrison secondary and the Goblin crowd erupted to celebrate the win.
The Cardinals scored the only points in the first half and held a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Jones scored a 33-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half and another Jones run of 12 yards in the third quarter put the Goblins ahead, 14-7.
Camden Fairview tied the game before the end of the third period on a lengthy drive that went 72 yards but the Goblins later proved which team wanted the win more.
The Goblins will host White Hall next Friday to continue their journey in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.