I have been around the block a few times and I have been around the high school football block a few times on top of that.
I have been to a football game in the middle of November and had to fight off mosquitoes. The joys of east Arkansas.
Becky and I have gone to a delta hospital to check on a player that had a broken bone. While we were in the emergency room the Hatfields and McCoys (not their real names) joined us after one had shot the other.
There were police there as well. It was a crazy night.
My wonderful wife has been to a lot of games with me. We got to see Green Forest upset one of the better Shiloh Christian teams.
We have seen Marshall go undefeated and beat Harding Academy in Searcy. I don't know if the Harding coach has ever admitted that Marshall drummed them.
Over the time, we have seen some great players. However, on Friday night (Sept. 27) we got to see one of the better players that we have seen in a while.
Jacolby Criswell was a special player. When he threw a pass. It was a great ball. He had great touch and his passes were to his teammates and out of the reach of the Goblins defense.
However, when the night was over, Harrison's defense held in the final period and put the Devil Dogs away.
It was a big win for the Goblins that may be important down the road.
There is still a lot of football to be played as the season is half over now.
Harrison is playing for its third straight district title so every game is big.
There are three home games left this season. The squad plays Greenbrier and Alma on back-to-back weeks and then closes the season with Farmington.
A first or second place finish in the 5A-West by the Goblins will give them a home playoff game or games.
There is a lot of good football left to be played this year. High school football games can be highly entertaining.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
