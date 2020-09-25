People are all about the concept of being fair and equal until it comes to them or their child.
Then when it comes to them, there can always be an exception made because no one has ever felt bad before and was unable to complete their work.
In my line of work, I have seen some great ones. I had a parent try to explain to me why their child should have their picture in the paper more than other athletes on the team. (Little did they know the picture in the paper is usually the one that is in focus. It is not about playing favorites.)
COVID-19 has taken its toll. Schools are still scrambling to find basketball games to complete a schedule.
There are no tournaments or classics this season. (I will be honest, I don’t mind the break from them. For the first time in 20 years, other than one year when ice blanketed the Ozarks, my wife and I are getting away over Christmas break. The plan is without kids or grandkids.) That means that schools are trying to find opponents.
I was speaking with one coach and he was explaining that his school had teams from Class 1A to Class 6A. In Arkansas that is the entire array of classifications.
From what I have heard, schools are scheduling more games then they are allowed so that they will be able to complete a full season.
In this mess, the 4A-1 has decided to keep their current format for basketball. The league has nine teams and the conference is divided into East and West. There are four east teams and five west teams.
Each school in each division plays a home and away series each year. Then the east will play the west teams once a year. This is the same system that has been used by the conference for the last two-year cycle.
However, that is used for all sports in the conference.
This season volleyball is playing home-and-away with every conference opponent. While this fills up a schedule quickly, is it the best thing for the conference?
There are haves-and-have nots in the world of volleyball in the 4A-Northwest. This is the exact same conference as basketball, softball, baseball, golf and tennis. It just has a different name in volleyball.
Some teams in this league are stat padders. Those are teams that allow athletes to score a lot of points or do well in some other statistical area.
The haves of the volleyball conference would do well for the system that basketball has. Not being tied down to so many contests would allow the teams to find opponents that would challenge them. The records of the top teams may not be as good, but the squads could gain more by playing a 6A school than playing several teams in the league.
I guess I like things the same. I like all of our school to be in the same conference and classification.
I want Harrison football to be in Class 4A with the other sports from the school. I want Green Forest football to be in Class 3A with the other sports from the school.
What one sport does, I want them all to do. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
