Things keep changing. My limited life experience has my personal definition of the good ole days narrowed to the late 1980’s and through the 1990’s.
That was back when gas was under a dollar per gallon and Harrison barely extended past the golf course.
We only got bored when it was pouring down rain outside and every phone call was long distance. Fun was running through the woods and building an immunity to bacteria while drinking out of a garden hose.
The internet was barely a thing in my teenage years and if you wanted to use it for any amount of time then you listened to the buzzers and dings for at least a minute just to connect. If somebody picked up the phone then all progress was lost. Trying to download a video took multiple hours and checking your email took a few minutes. Nobody forgot their password because there was only one to remember.
I recall people back then talking about the good ole days and I couldn’t have imagined life being any better than listening to dial-up noises while anticipating what Netscape was going to reveal next.
Back then, most stores were closed on Sunday and they shut down during the week around 5 or 6 p.m.
I don’t remember how much milk or meat was back then because the parents bought that stuff and when I ventured out on my own I lived on ramen noodles and the dollar menus. We ungratefully complained about stores being closed and having nothing to do as teenagers other than wait for the cops to run us out of certain parking lots at night.
In the 20 or so years since then, most things are open until really late or all day, everyday. Dial-up is gone and that video that used to take all night to download is accessible in the amount of time it takes to tap a screen. I also have at least 20 passwords and I barely know half of them.
The real world is more real than any teacher ever told us about.
Up until March, I looked back at those earlier times being the good ole days when life didn’t seem so complicated. I think my kids are still waiting for their good ole days.
This past weekend, my lovely wife and I took a trip to Branson to browse all the stores and attempt to replenish my depleting wardrobe. By depleting, I meant that I was down to just a few pairs of shorts but still retaining a hundred or so t-shirts that I’m unwilling to part ways with.
I quickly became aware that certain aspects of the good ole days that I had unknowingly longed for had come to the present time. And I didn’t like it.
The sun was nowhere close to setting and stores were closing. We walked down the Landing and the only things open were the big stores on each end and the restaurants. It was a huge inconvenience that parts of the good ole days were back again. I was even upset because Chick-Fil-A was closed as it typically is on a Sunday.
I’ve always heard to be careful what you wish for because it might come true. That statement is accurate on many levels.
The wish for sports to come back is also coming true.
Now I just need for LeBron James to retire, shave his ridiculous beard and lose his password to social media.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
