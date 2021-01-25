Close but no cigar is a phrase used to describe almost accomplishing something.
Friday night, the Goblins of Harrison can add another close game to the resume. However, it didn’t result in a win.
Gravette defeated Harrison, 71-64, in 4A-1 action.
The Goblins fall to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Seven of Harrison’s losses have come by single digit.
Gravette moved to 3-2 in league competition and 6-6 overall.
The difference in the contest came in the first period when the Lions doubled up Harrison’s score.
It was a 14-7 lead for the Lions. Logan Plumlee scored Harrison’s first points at the free throw line.
Abe Glidewell then scored inside before a trey from Gatlin James set the final score at the first break.
Six different Goblins broke into the scoresheet for the Goblins with senior Ethan Edwards hitting a trey and another bucket.
Harrison was able to narrow the score to 33-27 at the midway point.
James got warmed up in the third period. The junior started the third period with a three-point play and then hit another shot.
Plumlee hit a bucket and James nailed two more free throws to complete his seven point third period effort.
Harrison had seven players that scored points in the final period.
Bryce Bonds and Plumlee had 3-pointers at the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions were able to escape the Goblin cage.
Leading Harrison in scoring was James with 17 points. Plumlee and Edwards added 11 each, Bonds and Timber Crenwelge with seven apiece, Caden Quant and Glidewell five each and Maverick Wynn one.
Harrison will play the final game Tuesday night in a four-game evening with Huntsville. Tickets are on sell at www.harrisongoblins.com. If there are any tickets not sold online, they will be available for purchase at the door.
