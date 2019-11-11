HOT SPRINGS — It was a busy day at Hot Springs' Oaklawn Park on Saturday. The state cross country meets were held at the facilities.
Green Forest's boys had the best showing in the smaller classifications. The Tigers were third in the meet.
Green Forest girls were ninth and Bergman was 11th.
No local schools had enough runners to field a complete team in Class 1A/2A.
Senior Boys
West Fork won the 3A state title with 41 point. Episcopal Collegiate of Little Rock was second with 74 points. Green Forest's 127 was third, just one point better than Cave City.
Leading the Green Forest charge was Jake Lopez. He was eighth in a 17:32.00.
Alonzo Rangel was the second Tiger finisher. He ran the race in 18:40.20 for 26th; Colin Delavin, 35th, 19:08.80; Paco Rangel, 43rd, 19:31.60; Kevin Cifuentes, 49th, 19:54.10; Tono Mendez, 53rd, 20:04.70; Daniel Alvarez, 68th, 20:23.00; Jacob McMahan, 77th, 20:57.50; and Elvin Montoya, 78th, 20:59.90.
Bergman's Cole Elder was 89th in 21:30.60
There were 140 runners in the race.
Senior Girls
Marshall's Brooklyn Langer had a top 10 finish in the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet on Saturday. She finished the race in 21:59.50.
Bergman's first runner to finish was Breanna Espinoza. She was 19th overall in 22:38.90. Jalen Burleson finished in 23:32.50; Page Elder, 75th, 25:22.10; Caroline Jackson, 94th, 27:01,90; and Alicia Doyle, 104th, 28:27.90;
Green Forest's top runner was Jennifer Martinez. She finished 21st in 22:55.40. Lucy Rios was 32nd in 23:28.80; Samantha Delving, 57th, 24:33.40; Marianna Beltran, 60th, 24:38.00; Alexis Griffith, 70th, 25:07.60; and Alejandra Lopez, 109th, 29:01.40.
The team event was won by Waldron with 84 points. Jessieville was second with 105 points. Green Forest had 195 points and Bergman had 249.
There were 121 runners in the contest.
1A/2A Boys
Ouachita won the 1A/2A State Cross Country Meet. The squad finished with 81 points to best Quitman that ended the meet with 112 points.
Nate Watts of Jasper was 88th in the race. He finished the race in 20:54.50.
There were 201 runners in the race.
1A/2A Girls
There were 126 runners in the race that saw Quitman win the Class 1A/2A State Cross Country Meet with 48 points.
The Lady Bulldogs edged Greers Ferry Westside by seven points. Melbourne was third with 77 points.
Jasper's Aubery Henderson was 23rd. She finished the course in 22:54.10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.