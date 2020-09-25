PRAIRIE GROVE — The Green Forest Tigers took to the gridiron for the first time in two weeks.
In the opening game of the 4A-1, the Tigers faced another set of Tigers in Prairie Grove. The home Prairie Grove Tigers defeated Green Forest, 52-8.
Green Forest started play this season in Week 0 against West Fork. After three non-conference games, the Tigers had an extra week to prepare for the trip to Prairie Grove.
With the loss, Green Forest is now 0-4 on the season while Prairie Grove is 4-0.
Prairie Grove scored 28 points in the first period to take a 28-0 lead after the first break.
The home Tigers scored with 10:49 left in the second frame and then added another score to give Prairie Grove a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Green Forest will be back at home next week when the Tigers play host to the Shiloh Christian Saints. The Saints come into the contest with a 3-1 mark after beating Berryville in Springdale on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.