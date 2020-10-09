GENTRY — Green Forest was looking for its first win of the 4A-1 season and Gentry was looking for its second win over a Carroll County team in eight days.
The Tigers scored 14 points in the second half of the game, but it was Gentry that walked away with a 35-14 win over Green Forest.
Gentry held a 14-0 lead and looked to score twice late in the second period.
The Tiger defense held Gentry on drive and then late in the second period, Fredy Juarez then intercepted a pass to give the Tigers a chance late in the period.
Green Forest used some tricks. The Tigers recovered an onside kick and then turned it into points.
Gentry's last score came with just over 4 minutes left in the game.
With the win, Gentry moves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league play. Green Forest is now 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.
Green Forest will be at home to play Elkins on Friday. It will be homecoming for Green Forest.
Gentry will play Shiloh Christian on the Field of Champions in Springdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.