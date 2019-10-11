GREEN FOREST -- It was homecoming on Friday night in Green Forest.
However, Gentry wasn't the best homecoming date.
Gentry left Carroll County with a 34-0 win over the Tigers.
With the loss, Green Forest falls to 0-3 in 4A-1 play. The Tigers are 2-4 overall.
The Tigers got behind 8-0 after the first Gentry touchdown and two-point conversion.
Gentry scored again midway through the second period, but failed on the two-point attempt.
The score read, 14-0, at intermission.
Gentry scored three times in the second half with the last score coming midway through the last period
