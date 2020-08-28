GREEN FOREST The last two seasons have seen the West Fork and Green Forest end with a one-point contest, so it only made sense that this year's game would be close.
Friday night at Bill Gotto Field, West Fork ended the two game losing streak with a 20-14 win.
It was the first game at Green Forest for new head coach Greg Tibbitt.
West Fork took a 20-14 lead with 6:37 left in the game.
Green Forest had a strong drive, however, a fourth-and-goal from the 3 with 3:47 wasn't fruitful.
The visiting Tigers were able to grind out the clock.
In the first half, Reiley Gordon scored two touchdowns for Green Forest.
The first gave the Tigers the lead to start the season.
West Fork scored the next two touchdowns. The second one gave the visiting Tigers a 13-6 advantage.
Gordon's second touchdown came on a fourth-and-goal from the 2.
After the score, Gordon hit Adrian Serna for a two-point conversion.
Green Forest will host Pottsville next week.
