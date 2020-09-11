CEDARVILLE — Green Forest and Cedarville were once conference opponents. Now, the pair are non-conference foes.
The Tigers play in the 4A-1 while Cedarville is a member of Class 3A.
Friday night, after the dust had settled on the football field, Green Forest fell to Cedarville 52-20.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 0-3 on the season while the Pirates move to 3-0 with the win. Green Forest is the second Carroll County team that the Pirates have defeated this season. Berryville fell to the Pirates in the regular season opener.
Green Forest will be off next week and will return to play on Sept 25. The squad travels to Prairie Grove to begin 4A-1 play.
Cedarville started the game with a 14-0 lead.
Green Forest was able to score on a Barrett Phillips run. A two-point conversion was completed on the feet of Reiley Gordon.
After Cedarville tacked on the next score, Gordon scored on a 20-yard run to make it a 22-14 contest.
After that, Cedarville scored the next 30 points to take a 52-14 lead at intermission.
