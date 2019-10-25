GREEN FOREST — The rains let up on Friday night at Bill Gotto Field for the Green Forest Tigers and the Lions of Gravette to battle on a soggy field for 4A-1 football action.
Both teams were doused in mud when the final horn sounded as Gravette picked up a road win over the home team Tigers, 36-6.
It was all Lions in the first half as Gravette put together five touchdowns runs on six possessions.
Green Forest was limited to 65 yards of total offense in the first two quarters and were facing a 36-0 deficit at intermission.
The Mercy Rule went into effect to begin the second half.
Both teams were forced to punt after three-and-outs and Green Forest got the ball with 6:04 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers began to gain some momentum and move the chains as they marched down the field for a 14-play drive that gained 77 yards with a mix of running the ball and incorporating the passing game.
Barrett Phillips accumulated 26 yards on six rushing attempts along with Fredy Juarez adding 7 yards on a pair of carries during the drive.
Hayden Alvard completed a pass to Reiley Gordon who spun his way for a 9-yard gain on a third-and-long. Facing a fourth-and-two, Gordon kept the drive alive with a 10-yard run for a first down just before the end of the third quarter.
Gordon finished the drive with a 13-yard run after bouncing off tackles and breaking loose for a touchdown to get the Tigers on the board.
The extra point was no good and Green Forest trailed, 36-6.
Gravette worked the final 8 minutes of the clock with a heavy dose of run plays while collecting two first downs and handed Green Forest a conference home loss.
Green Forest travels to Pea Ridge on Nov. 1 to continue play in the 4A-1 as they still search for their first conference win of the season.
