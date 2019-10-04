SPRINGDALE — Green Forest continued play in the tough 4A-1 football league.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were pitted against the No. 4 team in Class 4A.
Shiloh Christian sent Green Forest home with a 58-0 loss.
The Saints scored often in the first half. Shiloh picked up a 44-0 lead late in the second period.
This marks the first time this season that the Tigers have been under .500. The squad falls to 2-3.
Green Forest is 0-2 in conference play.
Shiloh Christian is now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Green Forest will be at home hosting Gentry while Shiloh Christian goes on the road to play Prairie Grove in a battle of two of the top teams in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.