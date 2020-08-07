GREEN FOREST — As the first week of Arkansas high school football comes to a close, athletes are working hard to get ready for the upcoming season,
At Green Forest, however, the football practice was put on hold after a coach in the school district tested positive for COVID-19. The team was subsequently placed on a 14-day quarantine; however, the team may be able to practice earlier depending on the health and symptoms of the coach.
"If the coach has no symptoms," stated Green Forest superintendent Matt Summer, "we can return to practice on Aug. 14."
The coach participated in team practices over the summer, as well as during the last week.
"Yes," stated Summers when asked if the coach had contact with team members. "But he was not inside of the six-foot zone for the required time per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines."
This marks the second team at Green Forest to be quarantined. The cross country team was placed on quarantine this summer when two athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
Summers said that there were no more athletes on the cross country team that tested positive. The team is back at practice now.
The same procedure was used in both cases of reporting the positive results.
"They were reported to the point of contact at the school," said the superintendent. "Then they are reported to the Arkansas Department of Health."
The Green Forest School District held professional development earlier this week for certified staff. There was a teacher at the meeting who tested positive for COVID-19.
Summers stated that all of the tests had come back negative until Friday morning when a second teacher reported positive.
"No severe symptoms or hospitalizations have been reported in any of our cases," said Summers.
The superintendent had a concluding statement.
"Green Forest Schools are following all Arkansas Department of Health, Center of Disease Control, Arkansas Activities Association and Arkansas Department of Education guidelines," stated Summers. "Our focus is to protect all students and staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.